This LEGO Pac-Man is a retro dream come true

Pac-Man is 43 years old today but thanks to LEGO he’s never looked better. The wizards at the brick company have created a functional arcade cabinet to celebrate — and to be honest, I’ve come down with a bad case of Pac-Man fever for what looks like one of the best Lego sets .

Launching on the 4th of June , Lego’s collaboration with Bandai Namco’s most famous character is not just for decoration. While you can’t play a full game of the arcade classic, you can simulate it with a mechanical crank to operate the (all Lego) inner workings and move Pac (as his friends call him) and his ghost rivals.

The top of the 2651-piece build features a scene of Pac-Man being chased by Blinky and Clyde that can be reversed to symbolise the turning of tables when Pac-Man eats a power pellet (the big ones in the corners). Little ones who want to get involved can assemble the minifig Arcade scene that comes included with the cabinet.

(Image credit: Lego)

This £229 cabinet is the result of a collaboration that has been a long time coming with Namco-Bandai revealing that Pac-Man’s signature yellow colour was inspired by Lego bricks. Other loving details on the build include a light-up insert coin slot (no coins required), a moveable joystick and a high score display.

At 13” tall, this is an easier sell to your loved ones than shoving a full-size arcade cabinet into your front room but I’m excited at the potential crossover possibilities. Imagine a whole arcade with Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, Bubble Bobble, Outrun and Street Fighter. I might never leave the house again. Of course, Lego loves more modern games too, with the likes of the Tallneck from the Horizon series also getting the brick treatment.