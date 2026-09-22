I love Beats' new premium ANC headphones, and they come with a launch perk that makes it almost impossible not to get them straight away
Beats is slashing the price of its interchangeable cushion kits at launch, and buying two could save you over £80
I really like the new Beats 360, but if there's one thing I'd rush to buy at launch, it isn't necessarily the headphones themselves, but the cushions.
To entice people to splash the cash on its new over-ear noise-cancelling headphones, Beats is launching replacement 360 Cushion Kits for just £9.95 in the UK, down from £49.95.
Each kit includes replacement ear pads and a matching headband cushion, and at that introductory price, I think they're almost impossible to ignore.
That's especially true if you're planning to use the Beats 360 as running headphones.
The headphones are Beats' first over-ear model with an IPX4 sweat- and water-resistance rating, and the supplied Performance Knit cushions have specifically been designed with workouts in mind.
The cushions twist off, while the padded headband section snaps out, making it easy to swap between different sets.
After a sweaty workout, the last thing I want is to put the same damp ear cushions back on for an afternoon of work.
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Having one set for training and another for everyday listening makes much more sense.
Beats says the Performance Knit cushions can be cleaned, but they'll obviously need time to dry.
A spare set means you can swap them over and keep using the headphones.
The £80 saving is the real deal
At the normal £49.95 price, two additional cushion kits would cost £99.90.
Buy those same two kits during the introductory promotion, and you'll pay £19.90, saving a whopping £80.
While I'm sure Beats will eventually drop the price of the new headphones, you might not save much on the cans themselves if you're also planning to buy at least one set of replacement cushions.
The promotional price runs from 22 September until 31 October 2026 in the UK, with a limit of three kits per customer and availability while stocks last. After that, the normal price of £49.95 applies.
At £9.95 a set, I'd probably buy two. One for sweaty workouts, one for everyday listening, and potentially £80 left in my pocket compared with doing the same thing later.
Head over to Apple to order your Beats 360 and cushions.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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