T3 Style Edit: This week's coolest finds from Stussy, New Balance, Umbro, Bulova and more

This week’s Fashion Roundup feels like a pretty accurate snapshot of where menswear is heading into autumn. Technical clothing is getting cleaner, heritage pieces are becoming less precious, and the line between outdoor gear, sportswear, and everyday fashion is blurrier than ever.

There’s plenty of outerwear, naturally, but none of it feels particularly conventional. 66ºNorth brings proper Icelandic weather protection in a colour that refuses to disappear into a grey commute, and Stüssy takes insulation in the opposite direction with a pared-back Rally Jacket that looks more at home on city streets.

Bulova digs into its military archive for the A-11 Jimmy, with Slam Jam and Umbro revisiting early-'90s football styling without feeling like full retro cosplay.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

New Balance keeps things suitably understated with a beautifully autumnal Made in UK 991, and H&M Atelier throws a curveball into the mix with dark red leather trousers that make a surprisingly convincing case for swapping denim for something considerably bolder.

With this week's mix, I wanted to show that the best autumn wardrobes combine technical shells, old-school sportswear, good shoes and one or two pieces that do most of the talking. And occasionally, leather trousers.

Matt Kollat Section Editor | T3 Matt Kollat is T3's Active Editor and has spent years testing performance footwear, outdoor clothing and everyday carry. He regularly reports on launches from brands including Arc'teryx, Patagonia, Salomon and Snow Peak, helping readers discover products that combine function with great design.