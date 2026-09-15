5 reasons the iPhone Duo is worth every penny – why you should consider Apple's first foldable

Apple has finally joined the foldable phone party with the iPhone Duo. The passport-sized device will arrive in mid-October, with a headline-grabbing starting price of $1,999 (or £1,999 for those on this side of the pond).

While that’s punchy (putting it politely, given Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8 is £400 cheaper and equally cute in its format), here are a few reasons why the iPhone Duo might justify its cost, having seen it in the flesh at Apple’s September event last week.

The screen solves a big foldable phones problem

(Image credit: Future / Britta O'Boyle)

Every folding phone before the Apple iPhone Duo has suffered from the same problem: shiny, plasticky inner displays that feel far cheaper than their prices suggest, show every fingerprint, and reflect at every opportunity.

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But the iPhone Duo borrows the nano-texture matte coating from the iPad Pro and MacBook Pro for the internal panel, and the difference is night and day.

Reflections are dramatically reduced, smudges are far less visible, and the crease down the middle all but disappears under normal lighting – something even excellent rivals such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 still haven't managed.

The software doesn't feel like an afterthought

(Image credit: Future / Britta O'Boyle)

Many folding phones treat the external screen and the internal display as two separate experiences bolted together. Apple's approach with the iPhone Duo is considerably smoother and more fluid, resulting in a much more polished interface.

Whoever designed the animation that flows between the inner and outer displays deserves a pay rise. But more than that, content moves seamlessly between the 5.4-inch outer display and the 7.6-inch inner screen.

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The keyboard adapts to whatever orientation you hold the Duo in (even when half-folded), and there are plenty of tricks for propping the phone up too, from playback controls to intentional reflections when watching Netflix.

Multitasking works properly too, with side-by-side apps you can pin together as a pair to reopen later, making for a great trick.

The build quality feels like a premium device

(Image credit: Future / Britta O'Boyle)

At just 5.2mm thick when unfolded, the iPhone Duo could easily have felt flimsy. Instead, my early impressions were of a reassuringly solid titanium frame and great weight distribution. It’s also a lovely, pocketable format that is a pleasure to use both folded and unfolded.

There is an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, too, a feature previously offered only by Google's Pixel Pro Fold in this category. It means you won't need to wrap cotton wool around the Duo when drinks are around or when you head to the beach.

There are some clever camera tricks

(Image credit: Future / Britta O'Boyle)

The Duo’s camera department has some compromises: it drops to two rear cameras instead of three, as on the iPhone 18 Pro models, and it has no dedicated telephoto lens or variable aperture. However, like many folding phones, Apple has also leaned into features unique to having two screens.

The first is a live preview on the cover display, so your subject can see the shot you’re taking and pose accordingly – similar to what you’ll find on other folding phones, such as Samsung’s. But the second is my favourite.

Kid Cue pops Snoopy on the cover display to win over anyone reluctant to smile when you’re taking their picture. There’s also an AI-driven Smart Take mode that fires off a burst of shots and automatically selects the best-timed frame.

There’s not one, but two, Dynamic Islands

(Image credit: Future / Britta O'Boyle)

Along with the camera, there are a couple of other compromises in the iPhone Duo. One is Touch ID instead of Face ID, and the other is the absence of an Action Button.

Despite the lack of Face ID, though, Apple has carried Dynamic Island – the feature that originally launched on the iPhone 14 Pro back in 2022 – over to both the external and internal displays, offering quick access to music, timers and live activities no matter which screen you're using.

On its own, Dynamic Island might not justify the $2,000 / £2,000 price tag, but pair it with the great software, premium design, and matte internal display, and you have a foldable well worth your attention.