Google's Pixel 11 Pro Fold may be 10% lighter, but Samsung's Z Fold 8 has my heart

This year is turning out to be quite the biggie for folding phones. And while Samsung might be stealing the limelight with its Galaxy Z Fold 8 product, Google is also on top form.

As part of its Pixel 11 line-up, Google has also revealed the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, the fourth-generation model in the device's history – and a step up over its 10 Pro Fold predecessor in a number of ways.

While the previous model was barely different to the generation before it, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold steps out with a 10% reduction in weight and 1mm reduction in thickness as being two of its major design upsells.

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That's not all, though. Like the other Pro models in the Pixel 11 range, the latest Fold also gains Google's HiLight feature – explained in more detail here.

HiLight features in the camera bar and can be thought of like a visual indicator when you're interacting with Google's Gemini AI assistant by voice. Not a million miles from Nothing's phones, but more AI-focused at this stage – with more to come later.

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold also features the latest Tensor G6 processor advancements, 16GB RAM as standard to ensure those dual-screen tasks run smoothly, brighter displays than ever before, and far better protections courtesy of new material choices.

(Image credit: Google)

But for all the positivity of these changes, it's not quite enough to get me to surrender on the latest Samsung – as, after using the Z Fold 8 for a couple of weeks, that's the handset that's got my heart.

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Ahead of Apple's expected launch next month, the world of folding phones is about to be reconditioned. Increasingly, it's making me think that many backed the wrong horse: the Samsung Z Fold 8 Ultra feels almost too narrow now, while Google's latest won't fit into this new 'squat and wide' format.

I will say in Google's favour, however, that its more recent foldables have been a great remedy for Samsung's more narrow design solution. The Pro Fold devices are more akin to a standard Android phone when folded – although, for me, that's been enough to then rarely see a need to unfold.

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold adds one other new string to its bow, too, squeezing the display bezels down and making them the thinnest of any Google foldable to date. Not quite a no-bezel Tecno phone, but the idea of that as reality is some way off.

Overall, therefore, the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold is an admirable new entry into the world of folding phones – at a less admirable time. It's all change, and with Samsung out the gate with its latest new design, and Apple about to follow, Google's timing here is at odds with the market's direction.