September sees a major consumer technology show, called IFA, take place in Berlin, Germany. It's where brands show off their latest kit – including some next-gen concepts.

Tecno, a well-established Chinese phone-maker, is one such brand, choosing the Berlin Messe to show off its latest: the does-as-it-says-on-the-tin "Next-Gen Bezelless Concept Phone".

Tecno claims this is the world's first device with a "0mm border", breaking the boundaries of what's possible in today's devices. That said, don't expect this to come to market – so you won't be able to actually buy one.