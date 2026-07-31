Quick Summary
September sees a major consumer technology show, called IFA, take place in Berlin, Germany. It's where brands show off their latest kit – including some next-gen concepts.
Tecno, a well-established Chinese phone-maker, is one such brand, choosing the Berlin Messe to show off its latest: the does-as-it-says-on-the-tin "Next-Gen Bezelless Concept Phone".
Tecno claims this is the world's first device with a "0mm border", breaking the boundaries of what's possible in today's devices. That said, don't expect this to come to market – so you won't be able to actually buy one.
Well, would you look at that. Or, as the case is, not look at that. This is the Tecno "Next-Gen Bezelless Concept Phone", which, as its name clearly proclaims, is a handset with no visible bezel.
Indeed, Tecno claims it's the world's first handset with a "0mm bezel" – a phone developed to conquer "the final millimetre". It's all beginning to sound a little bit Star Trek, albeit for phones, isn't it?
Not that this is science fiction. The Next-Gen Bezelless Concept Phone is the real deal – and the Chinese phone-maker will have it on show at the IFA technology show in Berlin this coming September.