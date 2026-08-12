Quick Summary The Google Pixel 11 Pro, 11 Pro XL and 11 Pro Fold each feature an all-new HiLight feature, which illuminates around the flash in each device's 'camera bar' area. At launch it'll be used for visualising Gemini AI interaction, but can also be programmed with certain colours representing specific contacts on incoming calls. Later, a messenger component will be added, along with other undisclosed feature expansions. There's no official word on third-party integrations, but it's surely the next logical step.

"It's alive!" Well, not quite. But it will probably come as little surprise that the just-revealed Google Pixel 11 Pro series handsets come with the all-new Google Gemini 'visualisation' feature, which is called HiLight.

The leaks haven't been kind to the Pixel 11 reveal. A full month ago, the entire family was revealed in full. But back then there wasn't fuller detail on what HiLight was and what it could do – so let's break it down.

On the rear of the Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold models there's a protruding 'camera bar' as part of each phone's design. Around the flash unit within each are coloured LED lights, which can output a wide array of colours in that circular area.

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Note that the base Pixel 11 model doesn't feature HiLight at all, despite featuring a familiar design complete with 'camera bar' of its own. Google wouldn't provide an explicit reason for why this model lacks the feature, but it being the most affordable Pixel model in the series would make sense.

Gemini interaction

(Image credit: Google)

The main feature that HiLight brings is that when interacting with Gemini it "glows in different patterns when it's thinking or responding," a Google Product Manager told me.

It's Google's next step in giving Gemini more of a human touch, to let you know that you’re being heard without wondering when a response will come.

Caller ID

There's a second feature that'll be live from launch date, too, which is the ability to programme HiLight to reveal a specific colour when a certain contact is calling.

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It could be that your Mum is represented by a blue, your partner by a yellow, and your best mate Dave by a yellow illumination. The choice is yours.

Forthcoming: Message notifications

(Image credit: Google)

The third feature that Google confirmed is coming, but won't be available from day one, is similar to the caller ID, above, but for Message notifications.

This will be a software feature update later down the line, presumably adding colour-coded output when messaged by specific contacts.

Google would not provide further information regarding whether this could handle multiple third-party apps, such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and so forth.

What else is coming?

While Google's Product Team wouldn't confirm more than "more capabilities will be added", it's clear that there's a lot of scope in this new HiLight feature.

Not that Google is the first company to put illumination on the rear of its phones – that's something Nothing, the UK-based brand, has been doing for years now.

Nothing has opened its Glyph Lights and Glyph Matrix features up to developers via an SDK, though, so third-party apps are able to utilise the feature.

That you can see, for example, your Uber's progress is one good example of Nothing's use from its devices. Google isn't saying a word about whether this could become a similar reality for Pixel 11 Pro devices and beyond via HiLight.

How much does the Pixel 11 line-up cost?

(Image credit: Google)

Here's what you'll pay for Google's latest handsets:

Pixel 11 with 12GB RAM, 256GB storage – £879 / $899 / AU$1,499

Pixel 11 Pro with 12GB RAM, 256GB storage – £1,079 / $1,099 / AU$1,849

Pixel 11 Pro XL with 12GB RAM, 256GB storage – £1,279 / $1,299 / AU$2,099

Pixel 11 Pro Fold with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage – £1,799 / $1,899 / AU$2,799