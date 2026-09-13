Four weeks ago I made a cycling blunder that still leaves me with regret. What if I'd not manoeuvred into that gravel patch and didn't come down on a jutting edge of Tarmac, breaking two ribs and bruising some organs?

Well, there's no time for 'what-ifs' now, just time to focus on the road to recovery. As anyone who's ever had a similar incident will know, not much can be done for cracked ribs, except letting your body heal. But even when it's difficult to get out of bed, there's still that itch and want to exercise.

Walking cut it for the first couple of weeks; I'd go out before work and after, clocking in a total of 5 miles per day for my mental sanity above all else – as too much physical motion remained an issue.

Indoor road to recovery

As I've become more mobile, however, and knowing that getting onto my road bike would be implausible until at least the six-week mark, I've found indoor training has become a minor saviour.

I'm extremely fortunate to possess a Wahoo Kickr Bike Pro – which I'm in the process of reviewing – which has typically been used for winter training when it's so cold and/or icy outside that sweaty sessions in my garage are the only obvious option.

Now, however, almost four weeks into my recovery, and with a slightly adjusted position that doesn't stress my damaged areas, I'm able to get back on that indoor trainer. As it's static, it's actually been of benef: I needn't bother my midsection in such a fixed position, with limited motion, therefore avoiding aggravating any sore areas.

That's been a godsend for keeping my legs in check. When I do eventually get back to road cycling proper, I've been warned by bike club members who've had similar incidents in the past that an inevitable lack of fitness would be the first hurdle to clear. These Wahoo sessions, however, are hopefully going to help me mitigate that burden.

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Zwift's year-round value

(Image credit: Zwift)

I'm not doing huge amounts at the moment, as I build up and test out my limitations. While on a Saturday club ride I'd typically be doing 40-50 miles on the road, on Zwift I began with 10 miles, then 12, then 15 and so forth – with a mix of terrain, nothing with too much ascent! It's reinvigorated my calves, that's for sure.

Zwift is the other major component among all this. The Kickr Bike Pro interacts with the software so well – including route-relevant real-time rise and fall – and I've been slowly levelling up over the years of use. It's just that I've rarely remained subscribed during the summer months, due to the ongoing costs.

This change in my circumstances brings so much value from Zwift's membership, though, even when it's nice and light and sunny outside – much as I long to be on the country backroads, logging into this virtual world has become a little evening haven.

Social benefits

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Part of that is down to the social factor. Some days I've joined random C groups who are out for a ride. People from all across Europe and beyond – Brits, Germans, Japanese, Italians, South Africans. Everyone drops a little conversation in the chat here and there, supporting breakaway group wants, sometimes offering up a little conversation.

I don't have much time – or, indeed, breath! – to be a keyboard warrior in Zwift when I'm mid-session, mind, but the Companion app runs on my phone in tandem, where I can give emoji praise to co-riders, have a bit of fun with it, and just feel a bit more human and interactive in the process.

It's made me see a whole other value to Zwift, which I never really thought I'd be using in the late summertime, yet find myself here and actively engaged. My gym membership is on pause, as free weights are an absolute no-no for the time being. I've doubled down on bone-beneficial supplements in the interim, though, in the hope they'll assist recovery.

The mental health value

Zwift's annual membership is the same price as buying 10 individual months. While I'd tended to assume my road rides would negate the need for a subscription from April to September, this whole incident has proved otherwise.

Zwift is also useful for different types of training. Beyond endurance riding, the more I dig into the available programmes, the more I can see structured options for sprint training, VO2 max enhancements, race tactics, and so forth. Which sometimes will be a better late-evening option than going outside.

While I'm still mid-recovery and there's a fair road to travel yet, having a garage with a dedicated static bike has shown me an unexpected seasonal benefit in the kit I own. These are costly items to purchase up front, no doubt, but their value to my recovery process and mental health is invaluable.