I tried the NordicTrack Ultra 1 Reformer for my sciatica, and I finally understand Pilates
One carefully chosen workout was enough to make me reconsider reformer Pilates
Just like everybody else, I’ve been struggling with all sorts of ailments all my life. I have mild scoliosis – an abnormal, sideways curvature of the spine – which I’ve known about for the last 25 years. Lately, I've also started feeling sciatica pain, which I’m sure is something to do with my scoliosis.
Even though I know the reason, it doesn’t change the fact that I have nerve pain that has kept me up at night over the past half a year. On one particular occasion, I woke at around 2 am to excruciating pain, which was so sharp that I couldn’t stand or sit down, so I had to hobble around my living room until the painkiller kicked in.
Long story short, having sciatica isn’t a pleasurable experience, and no matter how I tried to get rid of it, the pain hasn’t left me for months. I did dead hangs, NHS-prescribed stretches, curled myself into a fetal position, and rested my body in deep squats, but to no avail.
Applying heat helped ease the discomfort, but the pain never fully left my body, making me hobble as I walked and preventing me from sitting still for longer than half an hour. It’s not an ideal state to be in for anyone, let alone if you make a living out of testing fitness and outdoor gear.
The reprieve didn’t last
That is, until about two months ago, when the pain suddenly subsided. I’m not sure what happened; the discs just probably loosened enough to release the nerve. I was happy, as the lack of pain meant I could start exercising again properly.