Just like everybody else, I’ve been struggling with all sorts of ailments all my life. I have mild scoliosis – an abnormal, sideways curvature of the spine – which I’ve known about for the last 25 years. Lately, I've also started feeling sciatica pain, which I’m sure is something to do with my scoliosis.

Even though I know the reason, it doesn’t change the fact that I have nerve pain that has kept me up at night over the past half a year. On one particular occasion, I woke at around 2 am to excruciating pain, which was so sharp that I couldn’t stand or sit down, so I had to hobble around my living room until the painkiller kicked in.

Long story short, having sciatica isn’t a pleasurable experience, and no matter how I tried to get rid of it, the pain hasn’t left me for months. I did dead hangs, NHS-prescribed stretches, curled myself into a fetal position, and rested my body in deep squats, but to no avail.

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Applying heat helped ease the discomfort, but the pain never fully left my body, making me hobble as I walked and preventing me from sitting still for longer than half an hour. It’s not an ideal state to be in for anyone, let alone if you make a living out of testing fitness and outdoor gear.

The reprieve didn’t last

That is, until about two months ago, when the pain suddenly subsided. I’m not sure what happened; the discs just probably loosened enough to release the nerve. I was happy, as the lack of pain meant I could start exercising again properly.