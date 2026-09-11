T3 Weekly Style Edit: This week's coolest finds from Butter Goods, Gramicci, JJJJound, Paul Smith and more

September is one of my favourite times of the year. Not just that, but it’s also one of the best months for new clothes, when lightweight summer pieces finally give way to proper jackets, heavier fabrics, and shoes that don’t look completely ridiculous with trousers.

This week has been particularly strong, with heritage styles cropping up everywhere, although not necessarily in the form you might expect.

Gramicci has revisited its climbing roots with cult Korean label thisisneverthat, and Vans has covered one of its most famous skate shoes in pearls.

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Barbour and Paul Smith have given classic British outerwear a considerably more playful makeover, and JJJJound has turned to Italy for one of the nicest approach shoes I’ve seen this year

Timex has dragged a wonderfully complicated moon phase watch out of 1990, and Butter Goods a menswear staple into something genuinely cool. So, busy week! Here are the six pieces that caught my eye.

Matt Kollat Section Editor | T3 Matt Kollat is T3's Active Editor and has spent years testing performance footwear, outdoor clothing and everyday carry. He regularly reports on launches from brands including Arc'teryx, Patagonia, Salomon and Snow Peak, helping readers discover products that combine function with great design.

(Image credit: Gramicci)

Gramicci x thisisneverthat Washed Wind Jacket

£170 | Gramicci

Gramicci and cult South Korean label thisisneverthat are back together for a third collaboration, and the Washed Wind Jacket might be my favourite piece from the collection.

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It takes Gramicci’s long-standing connection with climbing clothing and filters it through the slightly faded, vintage-inspired aesthetic that thisisneverthat does particularly well, resulting in something that looks as though it could have been pulled from a particularly good 1990s outdoor catalogue.

It also sits nicely between technical outerwear and everyday streetwear, which makes it considerably easier to wear than some hardcore mountain jackets.

The wider collection includes a reversible fleece vest, Pertex insulated jacket, knitwear, denim and accessories, and launched on 11 September.

(Image credit: Vans)

Vans Premium Old Skool 36 Pearlized Yacht Club

£115 | Vans

There are understated trainers, and then there are Vans covered in pearls and crystals.

The new Old Skool 36 Pearlized Yacht Club belongs firmly in the second camp, pairing brightly coloured, nautical-inspired panels with pearl and crystal embellishments and a deliberately distressed upper that makes them look as though someone has already spent several years skating in them before pulling out the jewellery box.

Underneath all that decoration is Vans’ Premium version of the Old Skool 36, itself based on the Style 36 introduced in 1977, with an updated fit, materials and comfort. They're objectively quite ridiculous, but that is precisely why I like them.

(Image credit: Paul Smith)

Paul Smith Loves Barbour Transport Windowpane Waxed Jacket

£429 | Paul Smith

A brown Barbour wax jacket should be one of the safest items of clothing imaginable, but Paul Smith has made this one considerably more interesting without ruining what makes the original so appealing.

The Transport Windowpane Waxed Jacket uses Barbour’s relaxed, relatively short Transport silhouette, rendered in traditional waxed cotton and covers it with a large windowpane pattern.

It's part of the latest Paul Smith Loves Barbour collection, which mixes Barbour's Scottish heritage with Paul Smith's usual injections of colour and slightly eccentric detailing, and the Rustic/Bark colourway feels particularly appropriate now that autumn is approaching.

(Image credit: JJJJound)

JJJJound x Diemme Movida

€343.44 (~£295) | Diemme

Approach shoes have completed the journey from specialist climbing equipment to full-blown fashion item, and JJJJound's latest collaboration with Italian footwear specialist Diemme demonstrates why the silhouette works so well away from the mountains.

This version of the Movida is handmade in Italy with a rich brown suede upper, full leather lining and chunky Vibram outsole, giving it enough outdoor DNA to feel rugged without looking as though you're about to clip into a harness.

As you'd expect from JJJJound, branding is kept deliberately quiet, while the predominantly brown and black colour scheme is interrupted by an optional bright red lace. Wear them with straight-leg jeans or cords, and you're essentially sorted for autumn.

(Image credit: Timex)

Timex 1990 Moon Phase Reissue

£250 | Timex

Timex has been raiding its archives with considerable enthusiasm recently, but the new 1990 Moon Phase Reissue might be one of the most interesting watches it has brought back so far.

Rather than relying on minimalism, the 37mm watch crams a moon phase, day and date information onto its cream dial, surrounded by additional calendar markings and housed inside a polished gold-tone stainless-steel case.

There's a lovely amount going on without the whole thing becoming illegible, and one of my favourite details is the tiny old-school Timex Quartz wave logo hiding on the dial, which helps sell the illusion that you've found a particularly well-preserved watch from 1990 rather than something released in 2026.

(Image credit: Butter Goods)

Butter Goods Polartec Reversible Trapper Cap

£50 | Welcome

Trapper caps have been creeping back into menswear for a while, but Butter Goods has made its version considerably more useful by turning it into two hats in one.

The Australian skate label has paired a forest-camo nylon ripstop outer with a navy Polartec 200 fleece lining. It's reversible, so you can switch between the technical shell side and the warmer fleece depending on the weather or how conspicuous you're feeling.

You also get proper ear flaps, a five-panel construction and an elastic cinch at the back. It's exactly the sort of slightly odd but genuinely functional accessory I want once the temperature starts dropping.