Uniqlo’s new pleated barrel jeans look remarkably like Levi’s Blue Tab denim but costs 83% less

Barrel jeans are nothing new for Uniqlo, but this latest Uniqlo:C version has a noticeably more tailored look, and it might seem particularly familiar if you’ve been browsing Levi’s more expensive Blue Tab collection.

The new-season Uniqlo:C Barrel Jeans cost just £39.90, yet there are some striking similarities between them and Levi’s £230 Blue Tab Wide Pleat Crop Jeans.

Designed under Clare Waight Keller's Uniqlo:C label, the Uniqlo jeans abandon the conventional straight or slim denim silhouette for a more sculptural look.

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Uniqlo:C Barrel Jeans: £39.90 at UNIQLO USA Uniqlo:C’s Barrel Jeans combine a loose, curved silhouette with pleated detailing, sleek L-shaped front pockets and 100% cotton denim. Available in black, olive and navy, they deliver a polished, trouser-like take on relaxed denim for just £39.90 this new season.

They're cut loose with a wide barrel shape, creating plenty of volume through the leg before curving back towards the hem.

Up top, you get a tailored-looking front treatment and L-shaped pockets instead of standard curved pockets you'd associate with an everyday pair of jeans.

As a result, the Uniqlo:C Barrel Jeans look much like oversized tailored trousers, particularly in the black and olive colourways.

Blue jeans with tailoring ambitions

Levi’s describes its Blue Tab range as an elevated, design-led take on its denim heritage, and the Wide Pleat Crop Jeans combine a loose fit with a wide leg and prominent pleating across the front.

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(Image credit: Uniqlo)

They're made from 100% cotton Japanese denim and have a mid-rise waist, zip fly and traditional five-pocket construction. Levi's

As you can imagine, the Uniqlo:C jeans aren't an exact copy.

Their barrel leg curves more noticeably, the pockets are different, and the standard £39.90 version uses dyed coloured denim rather than the premium Japanese fabric found on the Levi’s.

Uniqlo also offers a separate indigo version with a more traditional faded denim finish.

(Image credit: Uniqlo)

Still, the overall proposition is remarkably similar: 100% cotton denim, oversized proportions and a tailored trouser-like silhouette, only at a dramatically lower price.

The Uniqlo:C Barrel Jeans are available now in waist sizes 28 to 40 inches for £39.90.

The regular dyed-denim version comes in black, olive and navy, while the indigo model is available separately in blue.