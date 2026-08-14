T3 Weekly Style Edit: This week's coolest finds from PAS Normal, and wander, Canada Goose, Red Wing and more

Welcome to T3’s Weekly Style Edit, our regular roundup of the clothes, accessories and watches that have caught our eye over the past seven days.

As ever, the emphasis is on pieces that combine good design with something a little more interesting underneath, whether that’s clever materials, proper craftsmanship or simply a fresh take on a familiar classic.

This week is a particularly varied one, with PAS Normal Studios bringing technical thinking to corduroy trousers, Peak Design making a convincing move into fashion-forward everyday bags, and Canada Goose and and wander delivering two very different approaches to statement knitwear and outerwear.

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There’s also Timex’s wonderfully retro SSQ Digital Reissue and, perhaps most eye-catching of all, Red Wing’s iconic Moc Toe rendered in a seriously bold shade of blue.

Matt Kollat Section Editor | T3 Matt Kollat is T3's Active Editor and has spent years testing performance footwear, outdoor clothing and everyday carry. He regularly reports on launches from brands including Arc'teryx, Patagonia, Salomon and Snow Peak, helping readers discover products that combine function with great design.

(Image credit: PAS Normal)

Pas Normal Off-Race Tech Corduroy Pants

€240 | Pas Normal

PAS Normal Studios might be best known for some of the coolest cycling kit around, but its latest Off-Race collection is becoming just as interesting, if not more.

My highlight from the stunning collection is the Off-Race Tech Corduroy Pants. They look like a particularly handsome pair of relaxed corduroys, but PAS has made them from technical Japanese corduroy and added details borrowed from performance clothing.

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There are adjustable hems, a built-in grosgrain belt, side and rear pockets and a reflective embroidered logo. The whole point of Off-Race is clothing designed for everything surrounding the ride, and these might be my favourite expression of that idea yet.

(Image credit: Peak Design)

Peak Design City Crescent

From £80 | Peak Design

Peak Design has spent years making some of the best camera and travel bags around, but its new City Line feels noticeably more fashion-conscious. And I can't say I dislike the idea one bit.

The City Crescent 6L is my favourite model from the lot, with its curved, unstructured shape that looks more like a contemporary crossbody bag than traditional tech luggage.

Yet this is still Peak Design, so there are clever touches hidden underneath, including quick-access pockets, weather-resistant MonoShell fabric and the wonderfully named BagLev hook, which lets you hang the bag from suitable tables and surfaces.

(Image credit: Canada Goose)

Canada Goose Habel Knit Crew

£495 | Canada Goose

A bright pink cable-knit jumper isn't necessarily the first thing that springs to mind when you think of Canada Goose, which is precisely why the Habel Knit Crew caught my attention.

Part of the brand's new AW26 collection, the Habel takes a familiar knitwear shape and makes it considerably more sculptural, with chunky texture giving the jumper much more dimension than your standard crew neck.

The Linnaea Rose colour is the real winner, though. It's unapologetically pink and stands out brilliantly among Canada Goose's traditionally more restrained winter gear.

I've always associated the Canadian brand with serious parkas and technical cold-weather clothing, so seeing it experiment with something this playful is refreshing.

(Image credit: and wander)

and wander Reversible Boa Jacket

TBC | and wander

and wander's AW26 collection contains rain gaiters, huge satin trousers and some seriously technical waterproofs, yet somehow this enormous fuzzy jacket still manages to stand out.

The Reversible Boa Jacket combines a shaggy patterned fleece exterior with contrasting technical-looking panels and the oversized proportions that and wander does so well.

The reversible construction only adds to the appeal, effectively giving you two ways to wear an already unusual jacket. Plenty of outdoor brands are leaning into fashion right now, but few manage to make genuinely functional clothing look quite as interesting as and wander does.

(Image credit: Timex)

Q Timex 1975 SSQ Digital Reissue

£155 | Timex

There are plenty of inexpensive retro digital watches around, but the new Q Timex 1975 SSQ Digital Reissue feels more like a small piece of 1970s industrial design for your wrist.

The original SSQ marked Timex's first move into digital watches, and the new version recreates its wonderfully strange combination of a rectangular LCD display and large navy acrylic surround.

There's a 38mm stainless-steel case, a matching integrated bracelet, and just two buttons, while functionality is deliberately limited to the time, date, and a 60-second counter.

The simplicity is certainly the biggest appeal here, and, of course, the aesthetics: it just looks fantastically retro-futuristic and remarkably fresh for a design that dates back more than 50 years.

(Image credit: Red Wing)

Red Wing 8809 Tidal Muleskinner Moc Toe Boot

£349 | Red Wing

Red Wing's Classic Moc has been around since 1952, so it takes something fairly dramatic to make the familiar silhouette feel new again. Apparently, the answer is turning it blue.

The new 8809 is made from Tidal Muleskinner leather, a wonderfully vivid blue roughout material that gives the workwear staple a completely different personality.

It still has all the trimmings of the original, including Red Wing's Traction Tred outsole, Puritan triple stitching and Goodyear welt construction. Naturally, it's made in the USA, too.

At £349, it's certainly an investment, but these might be the most fun Red Wings I've seen in a while.