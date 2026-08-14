The best exercises to build a six-pack after 60

A strong core doesn't suddenly become impossible after 60 - if anything, it becomes even more important. As well as helping you maintain visible abs, strengthening your core can improve stability, posture and the way you move both in and out of the gym.

In this workout, 64-year-old Jeff Zwally shares five exercises he keeps in his routine to build core strength, improve stability, and maintain visible abs after 60.

But there's one thing he wants to make clear: A six-pack isn't built from endless crunches alone. “It's the result of strength training, proper nutrition, adequate protein and keeping your body fat in check,” he says. Or, as he puts it: “The exercises build the muscle. Your nutrition reveals it.”

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

So, if you're over 60 - or any age, for that matter- don't settle for “just staying active”. Train with purpose, build strength and, as Zwally demonstrates, know that there's no reason your strongest years have to be behind you.

1. Toes-to-bar

“This is one of my favourite exercises for building core strength,” says Zwally.

In addition to challenging your abs, toes-to-bar trains your grip strength and shoulder mobility while building the coordination and body control required to lift your legs towards the bar.

Hang from a pull-up bar with an overhand grip and your arms extended. Brace your core and lift your legs towards the bar, aiming to touch it with your toes without relying on momentum. Lower your legs slowly and with control before repeating.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If touching the bar feels too challenging, start with hanging knee raises and gradually progress as your core and grip strength improve.

2. Around-the-world leg raises

A simple leg raise becomes considerably harder when you start moving your feet in a full circle.

“This move challenges your abs from multiple angles, builds lower abdominal strength and improves hip mobility and control,” says Zwally.

Hang from a bar with your legs extended. Keeping your core braced, lift your legs and slowly circle them around rather than simply moving them straight up and down.

The key is control. Keep the movement slow and deliberate rather than using momentum to swing your legs around.

3. Farmer's carry

The farmer's carry exercise is proof that you don't need to lie on the floor to train your core; you can simply pick up something heavy and walk with it.

“This move builds incredible core stability, improves posture and grip strength, and trains your body to resist side-to-side movement,” says Zwally. “It trains the core in real life.”

Hold a heavy dumbbell or kettlebell in each hand, stand tall with your shoulders back and core braced, then walk forwards while maintaining an upright posture.

Don't let the weights pull your shoulders forwards or cause you to sway from side to side. Your core should be working throughout to keep your torso stable as you move.

4. Turkish get-up

“If I had to choose one exercise for total-body stability, this would be top of the list,” says Zwally.

Think core strength, shoulder stability, mobility and coordination - all wrapped up in one exercise.

The Turkish get-up takes you from lying on the floor to standing with a weight overhead, then reverses the movement back down.

There's quite a lot going on, so don't rush it. Start without a weight until you've mastered the sequence, then gradually add resistance while keeping your movements slow and controlled.

5. Overhead squat

Few exercises demand more from your core than the overhead squat.

“This not only challenges core stability from head to toe, but also improves shoulder and thoracic spine mobility and builds balance, coordination and total-body control,” says Zwally.

“Every squat variation trains the core. The core stabilises the spine, while the hips and legs produce force.”

Stand with your feet roughly shoulder-width apart and hold a barbell overhead with your arms extended. Brace your core, keep your chest lifted and sit your hips back and down into a squat while keeping the weight overhead.

Drive through your feet to return to standing. If your arms start falling forwards or your back begins to arch, reduce the weight - or practise with a broomstick until your mobility and technique improve.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Can you really build a six-pack after 60?

Building muscle in your golden years is far from impossible. You can still make real gains later in life, but maintaining muscle becomes increasingly important as you get older and requires staying consistent with resistance training and making sure you're eating enough protein to support muscle growth and recovery.

“I aim for 25 to 40 grams per meal and around 1.6 to 2.0 grams per kilogram of body weight each day,” says Zwally. Protein becomes particularly important as we get older, helping to support muscle maintenance and growth alongside regular resistance training.

It's also worth moving beyond endless sit-ups. "Your core is much more than the front of your stomach," says Zwally. "And it isn't built on the floor. It's built through how you move."

That's exactly why the five exercises above aren't your typical ab workout. Compound exercises such as farmer's carries, Turkish get-ups and overhead squats force your core to stabilise your body while your arms and legs produce movement.

"Your core works the hardest when you stay upright under load," says Zwally. "You resist unwanted movement. You transfer force between the upper and lower body and maintain balance. Strong abs are built by moving well and moving often. Train the movements and the core will follow."

But whether a six-pack is your goal or not, there's a much bigger reason to keep training your core after 60. A strong core supports your spine, helps maintain balance and stability and makes everyday movement easier - all things that become increasingly important as we age.

In other words, the six-pack might be a nice bonus, but staying strong, mobile and future-proof is the real win.