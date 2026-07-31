When I hear the word "gladiator", I immediately think of the original Gladiators on TV, Russell Crowe in the film Gladiator and, of course, the warriors of ancient Rome, some of the strongest, fittest and most resilient people in history. So when I came across something called the gladiator deadlift, I couldn't resist giving it a go.

I'm 43 now, and my training goals have changed. I'm no longer obsessing over personal bests (even though they’re nice) or pushing my body to its limits. Instead, I'm focused on building the kind of strength that will keep me capable, balanced and moving well into my 50s, 60s and beyond.

And after trying the gladiator deadlift, I quickly realised this wasn't just another deadlift variation. By adding an asymmetrical, cross-body movement to a classic hip hinge, it challenged my core, balance and coordination in a way traditional deadlifts never had.

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Better still, it exposed small strength imbalances I'd never noticed before, making it one of the most