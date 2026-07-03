These four tests can reveal how well you're ageing – plus tips on how to improve your scores

Most of us judge our fitness by how we look in the mirror, the number on the scales or how quickly we can run a 5K. But according to Exercise Physiologist Carter Bailey, those numbers don't necessarily tell you how well your body is ageing.

The metrics that matter most are often the ones we rarely measure: aerobic fitness, lung function, grip strength and balance. Together, they can provide a surprisingly accurate snapshot of your future health, resilience and independence.

Curious to see how well I was ageing, I booked in for Pure Sports Medicine's LiveWell: Health and Longevity Assessment, an intensive two-hour session of tests designed to assess everything from my cardiovascular fitness to muscular strength and mobility.

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These are the four tests that stood out - and what they revealed about how well I’m ageing.

Test 1. VO2 Max

My result: Excellent

"VO₂ max is the maximum amount of oxygen your body can use during exercise and is one of the strongest measures of cardiorespiratory fitness," explains Bailey.

Thankfully, my VO₂ max came out at 44.8 ml/kg/min, which, according to Bailey, is considered very good for a woman in her forties, putting my score comfortably in the "excellent" category.

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In simple terms, a higher VO₂ max generally means a fitter cardiovascular system and a greater capacity to sustain exercise.

"Keeping your VO₂ max high is important because higher levels are strongly associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes and premature death, as well as better energy, endurance and physical function throughout life."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How can you improve your VO₂ max?

While my Zone 2 training is clearly paying off, Bailey encouraged me to include more high-intensity intervals, such as hill sprints and fartlek sessions, in my weekly training.

The good news? VO₂ max is highly trainable. According to Bailey, it can improve by 10-25% through structured interval training.

"HIIT or sprint training provides a powerful stimulus for improving aerobic capacity while reducing overall training volume and impact," he says.

Bailey recommends aiming for two to three hill or fartlek sessions per week. Alternatively, you could try the popular Norwegian 4x4 protocol or simply finish a strength workout with a handful of short 30-second sprints.

Test 2: Lung Capacity

My result: Considered healthy

I wasn't entirely sure what to expect from this one. Blowing into a spirometer - a handheld device that measures how much air you can breathe in and out, and how quickly you can do it - sounds simple enough, but I actually found it surprisingly tricky.

Thankfully, my results were reassuring. My Forced Expiratory Volume in one second (FEV1) came in at 102% of the predicted range for my age, while my Peak Expiratory Flow – which measures how quickly you can expel air from your lungs – scored 107%.

According to Bailey, that's good news. "Good lung function is important because it improves stamina, reduces breathlessness, supports heart health and is linked to better long-term health and independence as we age," he explains.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How can you improve your lung capacity?

Most people train their muscles and heart. Very few train their lungs. Yet lung capacity plays a major role in endurance, cardiovascular health, and longevity.

The good