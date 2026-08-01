Mountain climbers are one of the simplest ways to challenge your cardiovascular fitness, muscular endurance and core strength without a single piece of equipment.

The bodyweight move has long been a favourite of everyone from callisthenics athletes to bootcamp devotees, and according to celebrity strength coach and founder of Just Train CIC, Michael Baah, completing two minutes with good form can tell you a surprising amount about your functional fitness.

"Doing mountain climbers continuously for two minutes is an excellent test of cardiovascular endurance, muscular endurance, shoulder strength and hip mobility," says Baah.

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"It also challenges your heart, core and whole-body coordination - all qualities that become increasingly important as we age. If someone over 50 can perform them continuously for two minutes with good technique, it's a positive sign they've maintained several key components of physical fitness."

In fact, they're one of the few bodyweight exercises that simultaneously challenge your heart, lungs, shoulders, core, hips, and legs. Unlike isolated strength exercises, they require your cardiovascular system and muscles to work together continuously.