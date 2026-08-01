8 of the best running trainers to help you get marathon ready

There are well over 100 marathons in the UK alone in one year, which means that there's always a long-distance run to train for.

While there are myriad things you have to think about when training for a marathon — head to T3's marathon tips guide for more information on this — the absolute basics is getting your trainers right.

Here we have hand-picked 8 of the best marathon trainers around. These are the running shoes that will got the distance, even when you feel like giving up...