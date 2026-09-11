I’ve been testing YETI gear for years, and these are the 9 bags I’d pick for everyday life, travel and the outdoors
The best YETI bags for commuting, travelling and heading outdoors
YETI might still be synonymous with indestructible coolers and enormous insulated mugs, but quietly, its bag range has become almost as extensive.
The company makes backpacks for the daily commute, waterproof packs designed to be soaked, proper hiking bags, wheeled luggage, duffels, and little crossbody bags for the handful of things you don't want rattling around in your pockets.
I've been using and testing YETI gear for years, and if there's one trait that carries across almost everything the brand makes, it's that YETI rarely does delicate.
Its bags tend to be substantial, heavily built and considerably more expensive than the generic equivalent, but they're also designed for people who expect their gear to take a beating.
Below, I have collected nine bags from YETI's current collection that I would recommend for everyday activities, travelling, hiking and other outdoor activities.
Everyday
Outdoor
Travel
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.