I’ve been testing YETI gear for years, and these are the 9 bags I’d pick for everyday life, travel and the outdoors

YETI might still be synonymous with indestructible coolers and enormous insulated mugs, but quietly, its bag range has become almost as extensive.

The company makes backpacks for the daily commute, waterproof packs designed to be soaked, proper hiking bags, wheeled luggage, duffels, and little crossbody bags for the handful of things you don't want rattling around in your pockets.

Shop all YETI bags

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I've been using and testing YETI gear for years, and if there's one trait that carries across almost everything the brand makes, it's that YETI rarely does delicate.

Its bags tend to be substantial, heavily built and considerably more expensive than the generic equivalent, but they're also designed for people who expect their gear to take a beating.

Below, I have collected nine bags from YETI's current collection that I would recommend for everyday activities, travelling, hiking and other outdoor activities.

Everyday

Outdoor

Travel