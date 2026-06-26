Beats' next-gen headphones just got their biggest celebrity tease yet thanks to LeBron James

The mystery surrounding Beats' next pair of over-ear headphones is disappearing one teaser at a time.

The latest clue comes from long-time Beats ambassador LeBron James, who shared a series of Instagram Stories showing himself at a golf driving range wearing what appear to be the unreleased headphones.

More importantly, the clips seem to demonstrate one of the rumoured new features borrowed from the Apple AirPods Max 2: magnetic, swappable ear cushions.

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Accompanied only by a string of emojis – a golfer, golf flag, padlock and headphones – James removes the ear cushions, replaces them with another set and carries on hitting balls.

The padlock emoji appears to be a playful nod to the fact that the product is still under wraps.