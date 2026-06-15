Beats' mystery headphones just appeared again and now they look customisable

If Beats wanted people talking about its next pair of headphones, mission accomplished.

The Apple-owned audio brand appears to be continuing its unusual pre-launch campaign for a new set of over-ear headphones, with another football star now spotted wearing the unreleased cans ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

This time, it was South Korea international Lee Kang-in, who was photographed wearing the mystery headphones following his country's victory over Czechia.

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While the sighting alone wouldn't be particularly noteworthy, eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed that Lee's headphones feature neon yellow ear cushions and a matching headband paired with white earcups, creating a striking two-tone look.

That detail has fuelled speculation that Beats could be introducing interchangeable components, allowing people to customise the appearance of their headphones.

Drip-fed by design

It's the latest chapter in what increasingly looks like a carefully orchestrated teaser campaign.

The headphones first appeared at the end of May when Spanish football superstar Lamine Yamal was spotted wearing a bright pink version during Spain's World Cup preparations.

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A few days later, Yamal shared images showing a second colourway, suggesting Beats was intentionally drawing attention to the unreleased product.

Although Beats hasn't officially acknowledged the headphones, several clues point towards a launch drawing closer.

(Image credit: Kang In Lee Official Instagram Account)

The model has already surfaced in US Federal Communications Commission filings, while multiple athletes from different national teams have now been photographed wearing the product in public.

As for what these headphones actually are, that's still up for debate: the design doesn't closely resemble either the current Beats Solo 4 or Beats Studio Pro.

The flatter earcups, slimmer support arms, and more premium-looking construction have prompted comparisons with the Apple AirPods Max 2, particularly now that interchangeable-looking components are in the mix.

There's also speculation that Beats could bring some of Apple's more advanced audio technology to the new model.

Recent Beats products, including the Powerbeats Pro 2, have incorporated Apple's silicon, raising hopes that these headphones could offer deeper integration with Apple's ecosystem than the Studio Pro currently provides.

If history is any guide, Beats may not keep us waiting much longer. Two years ago, basketball superstar LeBron James was seen carrying the unreleased Beats Pill speaker in April, and the product officially launched on 25 June.

That puts roughly two months between the first high-profile sighting and the official reveal.

Applying a similar timeline here would place a potential announcement of the new headphones sometime in July.

With the World Cup providing the perfect global stage for athlete endorsements and product placement, it wouldn't be surprising to see Beats continue its drip-feed campaign throughout the tournament before unveiling the headphones shortly after the final whistle.

[via 9to5Mac]