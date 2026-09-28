A new PS6 controller feature might leave you DualShocked – and your bank account much lighter

Quick Summary A Sony patent has been discovered that shows a DualSense controller with a unique new feature – you can tap your credit card onto it to pay for games. Filed in March 2025, the patent has only just been published, so could still be in the brand's plans.

Much has been written about the next PlayStation console, with various reports and leaks on its form factor and features. But none so far have been as unusual as patent filed by Sony for a prospective controller.

A patent application titled "Video Game Controller-Driven Information Transfer" shows a DualSense-like gamepad that not only works to play games, it can be used to pay for them. It has wireless transfer capabilities, much like a tap-to-pay machine in a store.

That means you can use a credit or debit card to pay for online games just by tapping it on top of the controller. Gift cards will also be accepted, claims the patent.

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It even looks like you could use your phone to wirelessly pay for games, in-store credit or items, much like you can use it to pay for travel, etc.

(Image credit: Dexetro)

Found by Dexetro (via VGC), the patent is not new – it was originally filed in spring 2025. However, it has only just been published so that's why it has now come to light.

There is also no guarantee that the technology will ever make the light of day. Many patents are filed every day with only a fraction being implemented. That Sony would like to find new ways to take our money is not surprising though, and to be fair, this would help those who don't want their card details to be permanently stored in its data systems.

It's also an intuitive way to redeem gift cards, although maybe that could just as easily handled by the camera on a smartphone and through the PlayStation app. Certainly, the next main controller the brand releases – most likely with its PlayStation 6 in a couple of years time – will have a few extra bells and whistles.

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Although I doubt we've heard all of the potential features as yet. I'd be happy with a sturdier build quality – I've already gone through four or five DualSense controllers over the last few years. And now the rubber grips on my DualSense Edge are starting to come off too.