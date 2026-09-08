This new pro controller makes one key change that I've wanted for years (but still has one flaw)

Pro controllers are one heck of an investment for most people, but they really can make a substantial difference to how it feels to game on your platform of choice. Most of them bring features like extra buttons or paddles to the table, but SteelSeries is hoping that it's big headset innovation can now work for a controller, too.

It's just announced the Aeon Pro, a controller that has a feature list as long as my arm, but the one I'm most interested in is its battery-swapping option. Like the Arctis Nova Pro Omni headset, it has a swappable battery system with a charging dock so that you're never caught short with a dying gamepad.

That dock also lets you swap between connected devices, so that you can switch between Xbox and PC at will – although the pad won't work with PlayStation 5 consoles. That's a Sony issue, though, since its DualSense haptics basically killed off any chance of third-party controllers working on the platform. Still, it's always annoying.

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(Image credit: SteelSeries)

As well as that battery and device-swapping system, the controller features Hall Effect thumbsticks, which are drift-proof for better longevity. It also has four programmable back buttons and a little onboard OLED screen to make swapping between profiles and modes easier.

You can easily swap out thumbsticks for your preferred options (including convex/concave and different heights), and the controller features some grippy rubberised texture for more of a feeling of control even if you're in a tense moment.

I think that battery system will be the ace in the Aeon Pro's sleeve, since I still forget to charge my controllers pretty regularly. SteelSeries already solved that problem in its high-end headsets, so it's a great shout to add it to a controller. The lack of PS5 support is an Achilles' heel, but it can take solace in the long list of other gaming brands in the same boat.

Of course, all this comes at quite a price, with the Aeon Pro launching at $259.99 in the US, £229.99 in the UK and €259.99 in Europe. You should be able to order it from SteelSeries' site now, and it'll trickle through to retailers imminently.