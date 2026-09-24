Googlebooks will be capable of playing high-end PC games through a welcome workaround

Quick Summary Googlebooks will be able to run high-end PC games through Nvidia's cloud gaming service, GeForce Now. It's not yet clear whether it will be available from launch, but purchases do get a 12-month subscription to the service thrown in.

Google's new premium laptops are just over a week away from release and while they're not particularly designed for full-on gaming, the welcome news is that they'll be very capable in that department too.

Googlebooks are coming from some of the biggest players in computing – Dell, Asus, HP, Lenovo and Acer – and not only will they run every Android game available on the Play Store today, they are capable playing AAA PC games.

That's thanks to Nvidia's cloud gaming service GeForce Now. With GeForce Now, you don't need to own a high-end PC yourself, you can stream games to multiple devices over the internet, with control codes going in the opposite direction.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

It was revealed during the Googlebook launch last week that 12-months of a paid GeForce Now would be bundled with each new purchase, and now Nvidia itself has confirmed support.

The only thing we don't yet know is exactly when the service will work on a Googlebook, as Nvidia's official blog says "later this year". So you might have to be patient for full compatibility.

It'll be worth the wait though. Nvidia GeForce Now is an exceptional cloud gaming service with almost no latency – the time it takes between pressing a button or key and the action happening on screen. This has been a hurdle with cloud games in the past, but Nvidia seems to have cracked it.

It also has a very healthy library of supported games. Unlike Xbox Cloud Gaming, you can only play games you already own across digital store fronts, such as Steam and Epic Games Store, although you can also play free-to-play titles, like Fortnite.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And there's a free GeForce Now tier, which enables limited play – just one hour at a time – on older servers. But as you get a voucher for a year's membership, you'll be able to play over longer periods and in better resolutions/frame rates on your Googlebook.

To be fair, the service also works on Chromebook and Android devices, so it's nothing new to Google devices, but we can see it working well on the higher spec of the new Googlebook models.

Just head to the GeForce Now website to find out more.