Xbox gives hope for the future of physical discs – asks Xbox gamers whether to scrap them or not for Project Helix
Microsoft is reportedly surveying Xbox Insiders to find out their thoughts on potential Project Helix features
Quick Summary
Xbox is said to be surveying gamers on the Insiders program to find out if they want Project Helix to have a disc drive or not.
Screengrabs suggest that the company is yet to make up its mind on physical media.
Xbox is allegedly asking its own gamers whether it should scrap physical discs or not. It has reportedly started to survey Xbox Insiders on potential features for Project Helix, and if it should retain the option to install games from disc.
A lot has been said about Sony's decision to ditch disc versions of games from 2028, while Xbox was also thought to be doing something similar. It recently launched an initiative to convert disc copies of Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S games into digital versions, to use without the disc being inserted. This lead to many believing that it was to phase out the format.
However, its survey suggests a final decision is yet to be made.
According to screengrabs posted on X by Power Up Gaming, the survey asks Insiders on the importance of being able to "install games from a physical disc" on its "next-generation Xbox console".
Insiders are asked whether this is "not necessary", "nice to have", or a "must have" on the new console.
There are also questions on game exclusivity and the saving of automatic gameplay highlights.
Not all Xbox Insiders have received the survey (I haven't on my own machine), so we're not sure how widespread this is or which regions it might be operating. But if genuine, it does suggest that Xbox's plans for its new machine are still not set in stone.
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It has been said in recent times that the original idea of a premium machine that combines the capabilities of an Xbox with a PC have been curbed a touch, not least due to the rising costs of components. Xbox itself has hinted that it might have to trim back some of the plans to make the next console more affordable.
Adding a disc drive will naturally add expense, but it could also give the brand a strategic advantage over Sony and its next PlayStation. It's almost certain that the PS6 won't be compatible with physical media – either as a home console or handheld (both are rumoured).
We'll likely have to wait a fair while longer to find out. But if you do happen to be sent the Xbox Insider survey, at least you'll get to have your say.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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