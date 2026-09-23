Apple reportedly shelves AI device plans, with one new product "postponed" indefinitely
Apple is said to be reassessing its plans for AI wearables
Quick Summary
Apple has reportedly shelved the development of an AI pendant, shifting attention to other wearables instead.
This includes a potential Apple fitness tracker to rival the likes of Whoop and Fitbit.
There has been a significant drive to get artificial intelligence into every kind of device over the last year or so, with AI glasses, AI earbuds, AI pins, even AI pens, but it seems that the trend might be slowing down a touch.
There's a debate raging about smart glasses and specifically those with cameras, while several of the earlier AI wearables failed to meet up to their crowd-funded promise. Some have broken through and continue to impress – such as Plaud – but thankfully the flood of hangers-on seems to be subsiding.
Apple seemingly agrees. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has written that the Cupertino company has postponed its own plans for an AI pendant – a device that can be worn as a necklace, but also pinned to a jacket.
It was originally thought to be in development as an accessory for iPhone – to provide an always-on camera for Siri AI. It would gather visual data to be used by the on-phone assistant.
However, always-on cameras aren't exactly en vogue right now. And it seems Apple is shifting its wearables attention elsewhere.
We have already seen a significant leak from the company itself, which seemed to show its AI-powered, camera-toting AirPods. And it has long been rumoured to be working on its own smart glasses – either like Snap's AR Specs, or something more like the Ray-Ban Metas.
Gurman also believes the firm is redesigning its Apple Watch range, with an even bigger focus on Siri AI, and considering an new addition in the form of a screen-less rival to Whoop and the Fitbit Air.
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This latter product is in the prototype stage, according to Bloomberg's sources. It might not arrive until 2028 at the earliest, though.
Both the smart glasses and AirPods with camera should be part of Apple's launch plans next year.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
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