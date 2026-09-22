NeoGeo AES+ delay explained and it's an old enemy at fault: "We didn’t have a choice"

Quick Summary Manufacturer Plaion has explained that the components crisis is to blame for the delay of its NeoGeo AES+ console reissue. Flash chips it had planned to use turned out to be impossible to source. But a workaround has been found.

The NeoGeo AES+ has been one of the year's most exciting retro gaming announcements, and pre-orders were taken up in their droves this spring. However, the hype had to be tempered a touch earlier this month when its manufacturer, Plaion Replai, had to delay the product.

It will now be coming out in September 2027, but even that looked tentative at one point.

Speaking to VGC, the company's hardware and software director explained that at one point the project was "almost dead". And it was a common foe at fault.

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After unprecedented amounts of orders were received, Plaion entered the hardware procurement phase and discovered an issue: "[We] advised our partners in the Far East what our requirements were, and it’s the first time I’ve ever been refused ordering chips. I’ve worked with Plaion for nearly 20 years in this field," said Ben Jones.

"What do you mean I can't get these chips? Oh, AI!"

Yep, RAMageddon was striking again. The global chip shortage enforced by the demand of AI data centres meant that essential components were unavailable. In this case, Plaion could not source parallel NOR flash. chips.

It meant the design team had to return to the drawing board. Thankfully though, as Jones revealed to VGC, a solution was found. The serial NOR flash chips the company was using in the cartridges to be released with the console would work as an alternative, with some conversion wizardry.

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Additional development was required to find the answer and add technology to perform the conversion, but it meant the NeoGeo AES+ project was resurrected.

This did result in the delay though. The new system needs extra testing, although Plaion does have "thousands of these chips ready for the cartridges" already, so at least the procurement issues have been ironed out.

Shipping for the console will now start on 16 September 2027, with pre-orders continuing to remain open in the meantime. The NeoGeo AES+ starts at £179.99 for the console and controller, with cartridges priced from £69.99 / €79.95 apiece.