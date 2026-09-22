Samsung Galaxy S27 range getting huge battery upgrades, if this leak is the real deal

Quick summary The Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra could get a battery upgrade compared to the Galaxy S26 Ultra - with the S27 Pro getting a larger battery than expected. This could mean that these next-gen flagship Samsung devices last longer then their predecessors.

Samsung could make a change to the battery capacities of its upcoming flagship phones, following the switch to silicon-carbon battery tech in the recent Galaxy Z devices.

Over the past couple of years Samsung's approach to batteries has been conservative, meaning that these changes represent a fairly big change for the company.

According to a new leak, the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra will have a 5700mAh battery, while the Galaxy S27 Pro will have a 5200mAh battery.

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While those values might not sound huge compared to the battery you find in an Oppo or Honor phone, it's a hefty increase compared to the 5000mAh Galaxy S26 Ultra.

As for the Galaxy S27 Pro, there currently isn't a Pro, but this is thought to be a more compact device than the Ultra and without S Pen support.

These details come from a regulatory listing at 3C (via GSMArena), so there's a good chance that this early leak is legitimate, with Samsung's new devices expected to be announced in early 2027.

So far we've seen renders of Samsung's next-gen devices leak, suggesting a fairly radical change in design, leaning towards the iPhone's looks. The big change here appears to be the introduction of the Pro, with Samsung adding a second premium device which will presumably carry a higher price than the Plus model that it supplants.

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We've heard that Samsung will increase the charging speed to 60W, which is surely a given considering that iPhone 18 Pro made the move to 60W, while it's also said that Samsung's next flagship phone will drop a camera - removing one of the zoom lenses.

The increase in battery life still falls short of recent rival devices, like the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max, said to have an 8000mAh battery. Samsung's slightly more reserved position on both battery capacity and charging is matched by brands like Apple and Google and most likely aimed at battery endurance.

The move to silicon-carbon has been praised by some, but the most interesting change this has brought with it is a reduction in the supported charging cycles. Many Samsung phones of the past were rated to 2000 charging cycles, but the recent Galaxy Z models using silicon-carbon dropped that to 1200 charging cycles.

That could represent a decline in real world endurance. Of course, we won't know how that plays out for a couple of years.