Arc’teryx has built its reputation by refining, replacing and occasionally retiring products as its materials and design language evolve.

There are exceptions, though, and apparently being a cult Japanese brand with a 25-year relationship with Arc’teryx helps.

BEAMS has somehow persuaded the Canadian outdoor brand to bring back the Theta AR Jacket, a technical shell originally released in 1998.

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The waterproof shell is the centrepiece of a new six-piece anniversary collection celebrating 25 years of collaboration between the two brands and BEAMS’ own 50th anniversary.

(Image credit: BEAMS)

The collection is called KOYO, named for Japanese autumn leaves and inspired by their colour palette.

On the Theta AR, that translates to dark brown across the shoulders and hood, transitioning into blocks of bright yellow and BEAMS orange, complete with contrasting zips and gold Arc’teryx and BEAMS embroidery.

It looks gloriously retro, but what makes the jacket particularly interesting is that BEAMS hasn’t simply pulled an old design from the archive and changed the colours.

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Past tense, future fabric

According to BEAMS, Arc’teryx is generally known for not reissuing old models, preferring instead to keep developing new products.

For this anniversary, however, BEAMS received special permission to revive the discontinued Theta AR and deliberately went back to its earliest generation for inspiration.

That means details such as the centre storm flap, covered pocket zips and chunky old-school pull tabs return, along with the longer cut and high pockets characteristic of the original design.

Gamma Jacket (Image credit: BEAMS)

It might look old-school, but the Theta AR uses the latest GORE-TEX PRO ePE to bring the shell’s waterproof construction up to date.

The rest of the collection is more than filler, with items like the bright orange Gamma Jacket, the newly developed relaxed-fit Jogen Pants, a Konseal 15 Backpack made from 315-denier Hadron fabric, and a black-and-gold Gamma 5 Panel Cap.

My other favourite might be the white Kragg Cotton LS Shirt, which has six previous anniversary products from the pair’s 25-year partnership printed on its back, effectively turning a heavyweight long-sleeve tee into a miniature Arc’teryx x BEAMS archive.

Kragg Cotton LS Shirt (Image credit: BEAMS)

The Arc’teryx x BEAMS Anniversary Collection launches on 25 September 2026, with BEAMS confirming availability through selected Arc’teryx brand stores in the UK, US, Canada and China, alongside BEAMS Harajuku in Japan.

At ¥187,000 (~£889 / $1,191 / €1,038 / AU$1,677) in Japan, the Theta AR Jacket is knocking on the door of the £1,100 Sperro SV, Arc'teryx's new circular jacket.

Head over BEAMS for more information about the collection.