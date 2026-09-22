Apple launches its first-ever public music venue in London – and it sounds amazing

Apple Music Hall is the launch no one expected this week, but it could be a bigger deal than even the new iPhone Duo. While it has recording spaces and studios around the world, this is its first public-facing venue – and it's right here in London.

Work on Apple’s music venue has been ongoing for the last five years, yet the project has remained top secret outside of the company. Hidden in plain sight in the Battersea power station complex, wedged between the shopping mall and Apple’s own headquarters, the state-of-the-art venue takes centre stage.

It’s a box within a box, perfectly soundproofed and suspended within the former power station's giant structure. The vision here is for smaller, intimate performances from some of the world’s biggest acts. As such, the facilities both on and off stage are better than any stadium.

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The entrance foyer to the Apple Music Hall (Image credit: Apple)

A huge multi-purpose stage takes up a large proportion of the room, with the ability to drop down the front section and lower the immense screen for movie showings. The lighting is next level, with row after row of high-spec programmable lights, while a 48-speaker array provides sound for full spatial audio performances.

Backstage, the facilities are designed to cater to megastars doing pre-shows, post-shows, or exclusives, with dressing rooms larger than most London flats, social areas for production and guests, and even an office space for band management.

Broadcast suites are on hand to either live stream the performances or record them for future showings. Spatial audio suites allow tracks to be accurately mixed to the format, and further studios provide recording studio-level setups.

Apple Music Foyer (Image credit: Apple)

Apple plans to showcase new and upcoming artists in the venue too, with writing rooms and recording facilities for them to work on their craft, right behind the stage area.

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The venue is perfectly set up for immortalising those performances on the Apple Music Hall stage, with the ability to record or stream in full Spatial Audio.

New Apple Radio studios are also based in the space, so that artists can go live on air with the Apple Radio presenters before the show, or just drop into the studios for an exclusive chat.

Backstage at Apple Music Hall (Image credit: Apple)

Unsurprisingly, the Apple Radio studios are just as high-tech as the rest of the set-up, with their signature halo lighting, giant LED displays and robotic cameras built into the walls – all now using iPhone 18 Pros.

More info on Apple Music Hall, including upcoming shows and ticket sales, is available at the new dedicated website applemusichall.com or from its Instagram and TikTok feeds.

Battersea Power Station in London, where Apple Music Hall is based (Image credit: Apple)