Lenovo's first Googlebook leaks in full – there's just one thing still missing

Quick summary Images and specs for the forthcoming Lenovo Googlebook 15 have leaked, detailing a premium laptop. The leak reveals that there will be a Google key on the keyboard, as well as themed accessories.

Google is preparing to give Googlebook its full launch, having first been announced during The Android Show in May 2026. Prior to launch, comprehensive specifications have leaked for the Lenovo Googlebook 15.

The Googlebook promise is that the best of Chrome and Android will come together in the operating system, while various manufacturers will be making the new models.

From the leak (via MacObserver), we can see that Lenovo will be offering a Googlebook with a 15-inch touchscreen OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 5 power, up to 32GB RAM and 512GB storage and a huge swathe of connections. It appears there will also be a matching mouse.

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This outlines that Googlebook isn't a budget replacement for Chromebook, instead offering premium features: the display, especially, is something that's associated with premium models, as is the haptic trackpad and fingerprint sensor.

We also see that "Google facial authentication" is listed, suggesting that it will offer face unlocking and authentication for payments. That makes sense: with the industry encouraging people move to passkeys and biometrics, this makes sense.

Exactly how the facial authentication works is something we don't yet know, but it seems that Googlebook is going to introduce it. It will probably be similar to the seamless experience currently offered on Pixel phones.

(Image credit: MacObserver)

The other detail is that the design looks a lot like existing Lenovo laptops, but with the coloured "Pixel Glow" detail on the lid. This, like the HiLight feature on the Pixel 11 Pro, is designed to provide a little more interactivity, perhaps to show when you're talking to Gemini - and something we've seen in previous leaks, as is the dedicated "G" Google key.

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Google has previously said that its aim is to bring together Chrome OS and Android elements, specifically calling out the integration of AI in the Android stack - so Gemini will be front and centre in the Googlebook offering.

The launch of Googlebook isn't the end of Chromebook, with Google committed to ongoing support for its existing laptops, while some will have the option to move over to the Googlebook platform.

(Image credit: MacObserver)

It does, however, mark the beginning of a new Google platform for laptops and tablets. The focus is likely to be on productivity, with heavily integrated Google services and AI at its core.

That's going to see some unique features, like the Magic Pointer that can instantly tell you what you're pointing at, the ability to quickly create the widgets you want, and seamless connectivity across your laptop and your Android devices.

It's confirmed that Acer, Asus, Dell, HP and Lenovo will provide the first Googlebooks, with a date of Autumn 2026, suggesting it's going to happen imminently.

What we still don't know, however, is the price.