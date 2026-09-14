Cosori’s new drip coffee machine is hypnotising to watch – it changed my mind about pour-over coffee

QUICK SUMMARY Cosori has launched its Juni Automatic Pour-Over Machine to the US market. As a drip coffee maker, the Cosori Juni uses pour patterns and vibration extractions to make delicious barista-level coffee. It also connects to the VeSync app where you can rate your drink, and be given AI-powered recipe suggestions.

Cosori – the kitchen appliance brand best known for its affordable range of air fryers – has just launched its first-ever coffee maker. The Cosori Juni is a pour-over drip-style coffee machine which uses clever temperature controls, pour patterns and vibrations to extract your coffee – and it’s truly hypnotising to watch.

I’ve never been much impressed by drip coffee machines , despite having tested some great models. Due to the advancements in bean-to-cup and pod machines, I just find pour-over coffee makers to be quite old fashioned and I don’t love the taste of the coffee it makes.

However, the Cosori Juni Automatic Pour-Over Machine might have just changed my mind, mainly due to its clever coffee-making process. It looks like a traditional drip coffee maker that you’d find in an office, but it features two brew baskets – one with a cone bottom and the other with a flat bottom – that optimise coffee extraction for single cups or large batches.

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Depending on the basket, the Cosori Juni can make up to 600ml of coffee with the cone brew basket, or 1.5 litres with the flat bottom brew basket. But what has most impressed me most with the Cosori Juni is its pour patterns and vibrations.

When you add ground coffee to the basket, the Cosori Juni gently vibrates it during the brewing process to evenly coat the grounds with water and extract the perfect flavour. The machine adds water via its nozzle as the basket spins to ensure coverage.

Juni: The Automated Pour-Over Coffee Machine That Learns Your Taste - YouTube Watch On

During brewing, the nozzle of the Cosori Juni moves in spiral, circular or centre pour patterns to replicate the pour-over movement of actual baristas – it’s very fun to look at! Water is also poured in stages to get the maximum amount of flavour and to control extraction while maintaining a precise temperature.

The Cosori Juni comes with a built-in display and controls, but to make the most out of your coffee making, the machine can also be connected to the VeSync app. The app offers personalised recipe suggestions and smart scheduling, and it uses AI to give you recommendations on your brew.

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After you make a cup or batch of coffee, the Cosori Juni will ask you to rate your brew in the app. You can give feedback on its sweetness or bitterness, acidity and body. Using AI, the Cosori Juni will then offer improvements you could make for your next coffee, including temperature and pouring phases.

I like the idea of getting suggestions to improve your brewing process, although it’ll be interesting to see how many people will use the AI functionality. I’m sure it’ll be a divisive feature – do coffee machines, especially a pour-over maker, really need AI?! – but being able to understand and make quick changes to your morning coffee will be invaluable to some.