Dreame’s new robot vacuum-mop steam cleans and climbs higher than before

QUICK SUMMARY Dreame has announced its first ever robot vacuum cleaner-mop with a steam cleaning function. Expected to launch in late September, the Dreame Aqua20 Pro Ultra Roller X Complete uses steam to lift and clean dried-on stains.

At IFA 2026, Dreame announced its latest flagship robot vacuum cleaner , and it looks like the brand’s most advanced model yet. The new Dreame Aqua20 Pro Ultra Roller X Complete has been upgraded with better mapping and climbing technology, and it comes with a clever steam cleaning feature.

Robot vacuum cleaners have gotten extremely advanced over the years, with many even being able to climb the stairs – terrifying, I know. But the Dreame Aqua20 Pro Ultra Roller X Complete marks a serious milestone as it’s one of the first robot vacuum-mops that can steam clean your floors.

Previously, if a robot vacuum had a steam function, it didn’t directly steam the floor. Instead, its base station used steam to wash and sanitise its mop pads after cleaning. In comparison, the Dreame Aqua20 Pro Ultra Roller X Complete can actually steam your floors by releasing up to 180°C of steam through four outlets on the roller edge.

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The steaming function of the Dreame Aqua20 Pro Ultra Roller X Complete is designed for spot cleaning. It’s best for loosening dried-on stains before the roller head completely removes and cleans the floor using hot water. It also uses steam to self-clean at 100°C.

For vacuuming, the Dreame Aqua20 Pro Ultra Roller X Complete has 40,000 Pa suction power, and a new HyperSteam Detangling Floor Brush 2.0. The updated brush head uses a combination of rubber and crystal brushes to collect large dirt and dust in different sized spaces.

(Image credit: Dreame)

To separate its vacuuming and mopping, the Dreame Aqua20 Pro Ultra Roller X Complete has a Triple Tech Hub that lifts the brushes and mops up to 15mm when needed. It can also extend its mop rollers to 8cm for edge cleaning.

Speaking of lifting, the Dreame Aqua20 Pro Ultra Roller X Complete can climb steps and thresholds up to 10cm, thanks to its ProLeap Obstacle Clearance technology. Its mapping and detection is also better than before. Powered by OmniSense 4.0, the robot vac-mop uses X-Vision dual AI cameras and VersaLink navigation to map your home.

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During cleaning, the AI cameras adapt to your environment so it can react to moving objects, and can even re-route in real-time. The Dreame Aqua20 Pro Ultra Roller X Complete can also recognise over 320 different objects, some even as small as 1cm.

Dreame states that this new robot vacuum-mop has a four hour runtime, although its battery life is notably smaller when using the steam function. This limits the Dreame Aqua20 Pro Ultra Roller X Complete runtime to around 40 minutes. To switch this off, you’ll need to manually do this in the app.