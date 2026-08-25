Last month, the 1993 cult classic thriller, Falling Down, was released on a limited edition 4K Blu-ray – and I have finally now got around to watching this home cinema gem.

This is an upgrade far from ordinary, with Arrow Films working with cinematographer, Andrzej Bartkowiak, for an approved restoration from the original 35mm film negative.

It's presented in 4K high dynamic range (in Dolby Vision and HDR10 flavours) and is closest to its original theatrical release – dropping the muddy, colour-cast of the 2009 Blu-ray transfer.

Even more special is that you cannot view this 4K version via the best streaming services. Those are pay-for and revert to the older HD version with stereo sound, marking this Limited Edition disc out as extra special.

Falling Down 4K remastered trailer

Falling Down | Official Trailer | 4K - YouTube Watch On

Cult classic – with lasting relevance

Falling Down is arguably Michael Douglas' finest portrayal in his acting career. Not that the movie achieved any Oscar nominations – it wasn't mainstream enough for that – but it paints a visceral picture of one man's spiralling psychopathic journey.

Douglas plays an unnamed character – best referred to as 'D-Fens', reflecting his car's licence plate – who, amid the sizzling heat of downtown Los Angeles, abandons his vehicle in traffic and decides he's "going home".

The 'home' to which he refers, however, is no home of his at all. It's that of his ex-wife – who he abused, leading to their divorce – and young daughter, who he so desperately wants to see. Which is where director, Joel Schumacher, creates this push-and-pull tension in the way we view D-Fens – he's both villain and hero.

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Having watched the movie a number of times previously, I still find it profoundly relevant today. Its portrayal of gangland violence, of domestic abuse, of neo-Nazi racists, of corporate society, still hits head-on – in the 33 years since the movie's original release, nothing has really changed.

Yet among such dark issues explored – however fleetingly – Falling Down's characters and dialogue sometimes venture into comedy, ensuring the movie succeeds in being entertaining, not just a one-way descent into Douglas' progressive mania.

Economically viable

(Image credit: Arrow Films / Warner Bros. Pictures)

It's never looked or sounded better either. With the 4K Blu-ray disc loaded into my PlayStation 5 and fired up on my best OLED TV, from the very moment the pin-sharp sweat on Douglas' lip is shown, Falling Down's latest remaster looks superb.

It sounds good, too, with a 4.0 surround – that's a quadrophonic setup, with front left, front right, rear left, rear right – really relaying the viewer's experience as being in Douglas' shoes. You're right there with him along this whole journey, whether you like it or not – and my Bose surround system made that clear.

Extras include previous audio commentary (from director Joel Schumacher, editor Paul Hirsch, screenwriter Ebbe Roe Smith, and more), plus brand new interviews with screenwriter Ebbe Roe Smith and, separately, composer James Newton Howard.

A mini-featurette, Going Home, also highlights the real-life Los Angeles locations used in the movie, revisited today – and, again, cementing that ongoing relevance that the movie possesses.

Falling Down has an 84% rating on aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing. It's a strong score for a strong movie – one that has stood the test of time as a cult classic, but has just as much relevance now as it did then. And in this Arrow Films 4K Blu-ray remaster it's never looked or sounded better for home cinema viewing.