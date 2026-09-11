All Xbox owners get two free games this weekend, no Xbox Game Pass required

Quick Summary The latest games to be offered for free in Xbox's FreePlayDays are now available. You have until the end of 13 September to play Dustborn, Madden NFL 27, Borderlands 4, F1 25 2026 Edition, Surviving Mars: Relaunched, and CarX Drift Racing Online.

Each week, Xbox offers a selection of games to play free across the weekend as part of its FreePlayDays perk, but often you'll need to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass to redeem them.

Not so this week, as two of the six games listed this weekend are available to play without needing Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Premium or Essential.

The single-player Dustborn is waiting for all Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One owners to download and play for up to two hours. Released by Quantic Dream (Heavy Rain, Detroit: Become Human), it's a stylised, story-driven action-adventure that's largely gone under the radar.

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However, you can check it out for yourself and, if you like it, Xbox is currently offering a big discount on a full purchase – it's just $4.49 / £3.74 for a limited period.

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Also available to all Xbox owners this weekend, not just Game Pass members, is Madden NFL 27. The latest iteration of EA Sports' American football franchise is complete free to play across the next few days, not just on trial.

This year's game adds a few bells and whistles, including a more dynamic Franchise mode, and more precise controls over the athletes during games.

There's more for Xbox Game Pass members

Those two games don't require Game Pass membership to play, but if you are an Ultimate, Premium or Essential subscriber, you can also check out four additional games this weekend.

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The FreePlayDays lineup this week includes Borderlands 4, F1 25 2026 Edition, Surviving Mars: Relaunched, and CarX Drift Racing Online.

Borderlands 4 in particular is one of my favourite FPS games released in the last year (it hit stores almost exactly 12 months ago). And the 2026 Edition patch of F1 25 is arguably one of the best DLC add-ons ever released for a driving game. It totally changes the original F1 25 to be up-to-date with the latest rule changes, liveries, teams and races.

One thing to note though, all six games will only be available until the end of play on Sunday 13 September, so make sure you get your time in while you can.