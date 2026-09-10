Panerai’s new Luminor Firenze watch has an impressive eight-day power reserve – but you won’t get one

QUICK SUMMARY Panerai has launched two limited edition Luminor Firenze 8 Giorni watches to celebrate 100 years of its Florence boutique. Available with green or black dials, the Panerai Luminor Firenze 8 Giorni has an eight-day power reserve, and a smaller 44mm case.

Panerai has one of the longest histories within watch manufacturing, with roots dating back to the 1860s. Today, Panerai is celebrating its 100th year anniversary of its Piazza San Giovanni Boutique in Florence by launching two limited edition Panerai Luminor Firenze 8 Giorni watches.

Panerai's new Luminor Firenze 8 Giorni timepieces are inspired by its iconic Luminor ref. 6152/1. 100 years later, these new watches have similar features, including military accents, but have been given a smaller case size and a new movement which is much longer lasting than its predecessor.

The two versions of the Panerai Luminor Firenze 8 Giorni are the PAM01734 and PAM01794. Both are almost identical, except they have different case materials and dial colours. The cases have been shrunk from the original 47mm down to 44mm, and they keep the cushion-shaped case with the oversized crown and protective bridge.

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Where the PAM01734 differs from the PAM01794 is its crown bridge has parallel grooves cut into the inner sides that face the crown. The PAM01734 also has a case made from Platinumtech, an alloy made from 95% pure platinum, making it more scratch resistant, while the PAM01794 has a steel case.

(Image credit: Panerai)

The easiest way to tell the difference between the two Panerai Luminor Firenze 8 Giorni are the dial colours. Both dials have a brass base, cut-out numerals and hour markers, and pencil hands with Super-LumiNova for legibility. Where the PAM01734 has a green dial, the PAM01794 has a black dial.

The casebacks of the watches are slightly different too. The PAM01734 has an open sapphire caseback which shows off its movement and 100 metre water resistance, while the PAM01794 has a closed caseback and is water resistant to 300 metres.

Both Panerai Luminor Firenze 8 Giorni watches are powered by the hand-wound P.5000 movement. The movement has a 4.5mm thickness, and is made of 21 jewels, a balance wheel and is enclosed between two broad plates. Despite being hand wound, the Panerai Luminor Firenze 8 Giorni has an impressive eight-day power reserve.

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(Image credit: Panerai)

To finish the Panerai Luminor Firenze 8 Giorni, and give it a more vintage-inspired look, the PAM01734 has a black leather or green rubber strap, while the PAM01794 has a brown leather or black rubber strap.