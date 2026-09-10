Bosch and Ecovacs team up on built-in robot vacuum that disappears when finished

QUICK SUMMARY Bosch has teamed up with Ecovacs to launch a robot vacuum that can be built directly into your kitchen cabinetry. The exact price hasn't yet been revealed, but it's currently listed by Wellingtons Electrical for £2,790 (around $3,777), which gives us an idea of what to expect.

Developed in collaboration with Ecovacs, Bosch has launched its new Built-In Vacuum and Mop Robot, designed to integrate both the robot and its docking station directly into kitchen cabinetry.

The system is designed to fit in or next to a sink base cabinet and can be installed by a trained kitchen installer. Bosch says it's being introduced across more than 400 independent kitchen retailers in the UK and Ireland.

The built-in model is part of Bosch's new UK robot vacuum range, which also includes standalone models for anyone who doesn't want an integrated option. Bosch hasn't officially announced a price for the built-in model yet, although it's currently listed by Wellingtons Electrical for £2,790 (around $3,777), so that gives us a rough idea of what to expect.

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(Image credit: Bosch)

This isn't the first built-in robot vacuum we've seen, but it's one of the more notable examples to actually reach mainstream retail. LG also launched a robot vacuum with a built-in station last year, although it still isn't available to buy.

Once it's finished cleaning, the Bosch robot automatically returns to its station, where it empties its dust box, cleans and dries its mopping pads, and recharges. The station connects directly to fresh water, wastewater and power, and can wash the mops with 75°C hot water and dry them with 45°C hot air. It also dispenses floor-cleaning detergent and cleans the station itself.

(Image credit: Bosch)

It features 20,000Pa of suction power, making it Bosch's most powerful robot vacuum to date. At just 84mm high, it's designed to get underneath furniture and into trickier areas, whilst it can also cross barriers of up to 20mm, including door thresholds.

You can control the robot through the Home Connect app, with options to adjust floor plans, create no-go zones and set cleaning routines. It also supports multi-floor mapping across up to three floors.