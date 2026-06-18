New Panerai dive watch is made for the Navy SEALs – and you won't believe the testing it goes through

Quick Summary Panerai has launched a new dive watch with some seriously impressive testing behind it. The model is designed to be used by the US Navy SEALs.

When it comes to dive watches, few brands have the heritage of Panerai. Spending most of its life under wraps as a supplier of the Italian Navy, the brand enjoys a handsome reputation as a maker of exceptionally rugged pieces.

That's no different today, with a new Panerai Submersible Navy SEALs model arriving with an enviable spec sheet. That includes a staggering 500m of water resistance, which is far more than many of the dive watches offered elsewhere in the market.

(Image credit: Panerai)

The model sports a grey sunburst dial, with a small seconds register at the nine o'clock position and a discrete date window at three o'clock. I'm always a fan of this dial design, which stays clutter-free and readable.

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That's surrounded by a ceramic bezel, and sits within a 44mm case crafted from brushed stainless steel. Personally, I think that brushwork is a masterstroke, adding a grey hue which marries up nicely with the dial and bezel.

Inside, the brand's P.980 calibre beats away. That's an automatic calibre which offers three days of power from a 4Hz beat rate. The model also comes with both a black rubber and a grey canvas strap, to suit different people and scenarios.