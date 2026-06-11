Christopher Ward and seconde/seconde create the perfect summer dive watch

Quick Summary Christopher Ward and seconde/seconde have collaborated on another dive watch. The new Pool Diver is crafted to perfectly divide your relaxation time.

It's no secret that dive watches have become more popular in every part of our lives. The rise of the desk diver – those who enjoy such watches while in the office, far from any body of water beyond the cooler – gave birth to the Christopher Ward Desk Diver back in 2024.

Crafted in collaboration with notorious watch design rebel, seconde/seconde, the piece poked gentle fun at such users. Now, the pair have launched another collaboration, this time designed to act as the perfect dive watch for your summer holiday.

(Image credit: Christopher Ward)

The Pool Diver takes the idea of the original and morphs it into something designed for lounging and relaxing. Speaking about the piece, Christopher Ward CEO, Mike France, said, "We wanted him to extend the ‘self-help’ format he created with the Desk Diver for the summer holiday – and he did not disappoint."

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Let your eyes wander around the bezel and minute track and you'll find activities such as reading, sunbathing, drinking and flexing all on the to-do list. The date window is placed peculiarly at the seven o'clock position, and is morphed into a 'max units per day' counter – tread carefully on any end-of-month holidays!

(Image credit: Christopher Ward)

The watch itself features a 41mm stainless steel case, which sits 11.45mm tall. A helium escape valve sits on the left-hand side, which is decorated with a tropical island design.

The model offers 200m of water resistance and packs in a Sellita SW200-1 movement. That offer a 4Hz beat rate and 38 hours of power reserve, and is pretty much the go-to for a wide array of brands these days.

(Image credit: Christopher Ward)

The model is offered on either an orange, white or blue Aquaflex rubber strap, or on a three-link Bader bracelet. It's not a limited edition this time, but there will be a limited order window – similar to what we saw with the Christopher Ward x Bark and Jack Green Fifteen.

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You'll need to order between 3pm (BST) on June 11th and 5pm (BST) on June 24th to snag one. Rubber strap models are priced at £895 / €1,175 / US$1,250 (approx. AU$1,700) while the version on the Bader bracelet will cost £1,060 / €1,385 / US$1,475 (approx. AU$2,025).