Anker's full IFA lineup brings exciting updates for smart home fans

QUICK SUMMARY Anker has unveiled its full IFA lineup, alongside plans to unify its five brands under the Anker name. Highlights include the new MindBase local AI smart home hub and Security Kit, the Eufy Robot Vacuum Omni E35 with 35,000Pa suction, the Eufy Robot Lawn Mower S2 Max and the new Solix Solarbank Max home energy system.

Anker has unveiled its full IFA lineup, and there’s an impressive amount to get through, particularly if you’re into smart home tech. The launches also arrive alongside the news that Anker’s five brands will be unified under a single Anker name going forwards.

The headline announcement is Anker MindBase, a new smart home hub designed to connect devices around your home and keep household data stored locally. It’ll bring together Anker devices and Matter-compatible products from other brands, with support for Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Home Assistant. There are also dedicated AI agents for different areas of the home, whilst up to 48TB of expandable local storage can keep everything closer to home.

The first product to make use of it will be the Anker MindBase Security Kit, which is due to launch later this year. It’ll work with new products including the Eufy TrackLight Cam S1 and Eufy Video Doorbell S4, as well as many existing Eufy security devices. HomeBase S380 users will also be able to transfer their existing footage across to MindBase.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

(Image credit: Anker)

Elsewhere, there’s the new Eufy Robot Vacuum Omni E35, which delivers an impressive 35,000Pa of suction power alongside the HydroJet 2.0 Self Cleaning Roller Mop. We’ve luckily already managed to put the E35 Omni to the test, and our full review will be available to read tomorrow.

Interestingly, it’s also been developed to what Anker describes as “baby-grade” standards. The E35 has received TÜV certification as a “Maternal and Infant Cleaning Robot”, covering bacterial elimination, cleaning performance, noise levels and self-cleaning capabilities.

Eufy Robot Vacuum Omni E35 (Image credit: Future)

Anker has also unveiled the Eufy Robot Lawn Mower S2 Max, its first robot mower to be developed entirely in-house. Following the C15, E15 and E18, the new model doesn't require boundary wires or RTK, and uses an automatically extendable cutting arm to deliver what Anker describes as true edge-to-edge cutting.

The S2 Max also has all-wheel drive, can tackle slopes of up to 80% (38 degrees) and can map and mow areas of up to 15,000 square metres. It’s expected to launch in Europe in May 2027.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Anker)

Finally, Anker has expanded its Solix energy range with the new Solarbank Max, which the company describes as the world’s first plug-in energy storage system to match home battery specifications. It offers 10kW of solar input, 7kWh of storage and up to 3,500W of AC output, with storage expandable all the way up to 42kWh.

It follows the recently launched Anker Solix Solarbank 4 Pro, which also features the brand's Plug-in Power 2.0 system, but the Solarbank Max takes things considerably further with more solar input, storage and AC output.

There’s also an energy management system capable of tracking more than 870 dynamic electricity tariffs, helping determine when it makes sense to store energy and when it could be better to sell solar power back to the grid.