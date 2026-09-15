Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold 2 could arrive early – but is it needed anymore?

Quick summary Samsung is said to be stepping up the launch of the Galaxy Z TriFold 2. The second-generation device is still thought to be launching in 2027, but might now be earlier in the year.

Samsung is reported to be considering releasing the Galaxy Z TriFold 2 "early", with launch of this next-gen foldable stepping up a gear.

We'd previously reported that Samsung was working on a new version of its three-panel folding phone with a potential launch in 2027. While the 2027 date remains, it could appear earlier in the year than predicted.

The move comes following the launch of the iPhone Duo, with many seeing the Apple announcement as bringing more energy and excitement to the folding phone segment.

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While Apple is launching its first folding phone some 7 years after they first made their debut, attention on folding phones moves from the niche to the mainstream. That's likely behind Samsung's decision to push on with development of the new TriFold model.

Samsung introduced its first Galaxy Z TriFold in 2025, but it was a limited run, really expensive and soon discontinued. But it also sold out quickly, thanks to the limited numbers that went into production.

According to the source - Lanzuk on Naver (via 9to5Google), the new device will be thinner, lighter and more durable with a new hinge, while the price is expected to stay the same.

The price - $2899 at launch in the US - is said to be remaining the same. On one hand, it's great that Samsung isn't going to bump the price up, but on the other, it's still the most expensive phone around.

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That's all we know about the Galaxy Z TriFold 2 at the moment: we don't know anything about what will power the device or what the specification might be, but it's unlikely to change that much compared to the original version.

But Samsung will have to really prove that a three-panel device has something to offer and isn't just an expensive compromise when a phone and tablet would be cheaper.

So when might Samsung launch the new device? Samsung's first Z TriFold was shown off at APEC Summit in Korea, before the official announcement and showcase in the Gangnam store. This saw the announcements made from October through to December.

Samsung's next focus will be the Galaxy S27, with the introduction of a new Pro tier of device, and a launch likely in February 2027. Galaxy Unpacked might be a time to showcase the new model, but it could equally be a distraction.

There's every chance that the TriFold 2 would get its own announcement, perhaps in Korea first, as the target market would likely be Korea, China and USA in that order. We will have to wait and see, but expect plenty of leaks before launch day.