Apple has released the full version of iOS 27 for the iPhone. While the public beta of iOS 27 has been available since July, this is now the final finished version, which means it's freely available for everyone to upgrade – as long as you have a compatible handset.

As long as you have an iPhone 11 or newer, including the iPhone SE 2nd generation, then iOS 27 will work on your handset. That means phones up to seven years old can benefit from a range of new features.

The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max will ship with iOS 27 when they go on sale on Friday 18 September. For older phones, however, you will need to go into your settings to accept the upgrade for the time being.

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(Image credit: Apple)

How to upgrade to iOS 27

To try it for yourself, simply go to Settings > General > Software Update. You may see two options, the first to upgrade to iOS 26.7, and then lower down, an option to upgrade to iOS 27. You don't need to upgrade to iOS 26.7 first, you can just select the iOS 27 option.

Even though this is a full release, it's still recommended to do a backup of your phone before you start the update. This can be done using your iCloud Backup, or by connecting your phone to your computer.

You'll ideally want to have your phone plugged in to a power source and using WiFi before starting the update too. The iOS 27 download is just under 23GB in size, so will take a long time over a data connection.

(Image credit: Apple)

What are the big changes on iOS 27?

The big change with iOS 27 is the introduction of the new Siri AI, the next generation of Apple's voice assistant, which now goes way beyond just voice control. Siri AI is integrated into every part of iOS 27, providing contextual responses and suggestions to make tasks quicker and easier.

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The voice responses have a more conversational tone and allow follow-up questions or it to take the context of what you're doing at the time. Siri AI is now also available in its own app, which means you can review past conversations and pick them up again at any time.

Siri AI will also provide quick actions for you to help speed up tasks. for instance, in messaging it may offer to set a reminder or a calendar event for something you're planning. Meanwhile, the call context can bring up booking references from emails while you're calling your hotel or enquiring about a flight.

Other big changes include improvements to the photo editing features, with new extend and reframe features, as well as an improved image cleanup, to help you remove unwanted elements of a picture. Image Playground has also been expanded to offer more features.

Liquid Glass has an a refresh and there are stronger child safety features, so you can control exactly what your kids access on their phones.

Full list of compatible models

iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone Air

iPhone 17

iPhone 17e

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16

iPhone 16e

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11

iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)