Sage's new smart toaster lets you pick your perfect toast by colour instead of time

QUICK SUMMARY Sage's new Eye Q Toaster lets you choose your toast by colour rather than cooking time, with a sensor checking the bread up to 10 times a second to stop it at your chosen shade. It's available now from Sage's online store, priced at £249.95/$299.95 for the two-slice model and £349.95/$399.95 for the four-slice version.

Sage has launched its new Eye Q Toaster, which lets you choose your ideal toast by colour, then uses a sensor to monitor the bread and stop the cycle when it reaches your selected shade.

It's powered by Sage's patent-protected Eye Q Optic Sensor technology, which monitors the bread up to 10 times per second, automatically stopping when the selected shade is reached. The idea is to deliver more consistent results across different types of bread, rather than relying purely on a timer.

It's available now from Sage's online store, priced at £249.95/$299.95 for the two-slice model and £349.95/$399.95 for the four-slice version. It also comes in either Brushed Stainless Steel or Noir, which is a launch edition.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

The Eye Q is the latest addition to Sage's range of best toasters, which already includes the Sage The Smart Toast. That toaster introduced features such as Quick Look, which lets you check on your toast without interrupting the cycle, and A Bit More, for when your toast needs a little extra browning.

The Eye Q has dedicated Sourdough and Crumpet modes, along with automatic lift-and-lower functionality and the familiar A Bit More setting. There's also a Timer Mode, just in case you'd rather stick to the numbers.

Sage has also included a Clearway Cavity, Catch All Crumb Tray and a non-stick ceramic-coated top, all designed to make the toaster easier to keep clean.