After 20 years, Victorinox just rebooted one of its classic dive watches with a smaller 39mm case, and it comes in 14 different versions
The Swiss brand also added three seriously tough chronographs to its line-up
Victorinox has gone BIG on watches this September, introducing a completely reworked Maverick collection alongside three new additions to its ultra-tough I.N.O.X. Chrono family.
Two decades after the collection first appeared, Victorinox has effectively given the Maverick a full reboot, shrinking the case down to a much more wearable 39mm and offering a surprisingly broad selection of quartz and automatic models.
There are 10 quartz Mavericks and four automatics in total, ranging from relatively restrained black and blue versions to green dials and considerably flashier two-tone combinations.
Despite the smaller dimensions, every model gets a stainless-steel case, a unidirectional rotating bezel with either a polished mineral or ceramic insert, and plenty of lume across the dial, hands and bezel.
Tool-free interchangeable straps are also standard, making it easier to swap between bracelets and rubber straps.
More importantly, water resistance now reaches 200 metres, while Victorinox has also added double anti-shock protection.
Quartz versions use a Swiss-made Ronda 715 movement and offer magnetic resistance; the automatic Mavericks use the Sellita SW200 mechanical movement.
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The I.N.O.X. Chrono gets even more adventurous
Victorinox is also expanding the I.N.O.X. Chrono with three new 43mm models.
The stainless-steel collection consists of a textured green dial, a deep-blue carbon model and, best of all, a considerably more technical titanium-and-carbon version with orange chronograph accents and an orange paracord strap.
All three use the Swiss-made Ronda 5040.E quartz chronograph movement and combine 200-metre water resistance with magnetic resistance, double anti-shock protection and anti-scratch bezel treatments.
The straps can also be swapped without tools, while the titanium/carbon model gets additional accessories alongside that chunky paracord strap.
The new I.N.O.X. models lean further into the brand's rugged, technical side made famous by the iconic Swiss Army Knives.
The Maverick, however, gives you both quartz and automatic options in a smaller form factor, making the range considerably easier to recommend.
The new Victorinox Maverick and I.N.O.X. Chrono models launch on 14 September 2026.
Visit Victorinox for the latest pricing, individual model availability, and more information.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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