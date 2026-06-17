Ulysse Nardin Freak X is made to bring haute horology to your wrist everyday – and I love it

Quick Summary
Ulysse Nardin's new Freak looks like the most wearable ever.
With a smaller size and a new movement, this is a must-have for many people.
If you're a fan of the best watches on the market, you'll almost certainly be aware of the Ulysse Nardin Freak. While its new baby brother – the UN SuperFreak – stole the headlines at this year's Watches and Wonders show, the original model has been part of our lives for a quarter of a century.
Now, a new trio of Freak X models have been unveiled, designed to bring the iconic haute horology model to a greater number of wrists. The new collection centres around a new movement – the UN-232 calibre – which is more compact than its predecessor and is built on 35 patents.
The compact size of the movement has affected other aspects of the spec sheet. Case diameter is reduced from 43mm to a much more wearable 41mm, while the lug-to-lug width is also reduced to make this the most wearable model in the Freak family.
Three models make up the new collection. That includes two models crafted from 80% recycled stainless steel – one grey dial and one in a blue sunburst finish – while there's also a rose gold option with a black dial, for those seeking a touch of added class.
The new collection comes with a quick-change strap mechanism, designed to make it easier than ever to change the strap on your watch. There are eight different options available, including rubber straps, leather straps and a steel bracelet, though there's notably no gold bracelet option.