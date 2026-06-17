Ulysse Nardin Freak X is made to bring haute horology to your wrist everyday – and I love it

Quick Summary Ulysse Nardin's new Freak looks like the most wearable ever. With a smaller size and a new movement, this is a must-have for many people.

If you're a fan of the best watches on the market, you'll almost certainly be aware of the Ulysse Nardin Freak. While its new baby brother – the UN SuperFreak – stole the headlines at this year's Watches and Wonders show, the original model has been part of our lives for a quarter of a century.

Now, a new trio of Freak X models have been unveiled, designed to bring the iconic haute horology model to a greater number of wrists. The new collection centres around a new movement – the UN-232 calibre – which is more compact than its predecessor and is built on 35 patents.

(Image credit: Ulysse Nardin)

The compact size of the movement has affected other aspects of the spec sheet. Case diameter is reduced from 43mm to a much more wearable 41mm, while the lug-to-lug width is also reduced to make this the most wearable model in the Freak family.

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Three models make up the new collection. That includes two models crafted from 80% recycled stainless steel – one grey dial and one in a blue sunburst finish – while there's also a rose gold option with a black dial, for those seeking a touch of added class.

(Image credit: Ulysse Nardin)

The new collection comes with a quick-change strap mechanism, designed to make it easier than ever to change the strap on your watch. There are eight different options available, including rubber straps, leather straps and a steel bracelet, though there's notably no gold bracelet option.