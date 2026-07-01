Ulysse Nardin Freak X hands on – the most wearable Freak ever

When Ulysse Nardin unveiled its updated Freak X model a few weeks ago, it did so with a lot of expectant eyes watching. The model shaved 2mm from the case diameter, making it the smallest Freak ever launched.

That should make it an incredibly wearable prospect – and I gave the model a go to see if that proves true.

First things first, yes – it's incredibly easy to wear. 2mm doesn't sound like a lot, but it's the difference between a watch which sits neatly on the wrist and one which feels like a weighted dinner plate on your wrist.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

But the differences aren't limited to just the case size. This model is also crafted with a more traditional construction, including a monobloc case and a more traditional dial design.

Personally, I found this to be a much more attractive design. It looks a lot more like a traditional watch dial, which helps this to slip under the radar a little more.