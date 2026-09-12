Timex’s new compact GMT has sapphire crystal, Swiss automatic power and a surprisingly palatable price tag

£1,300 is a lot of money for a Timex, but the new Atelier GMT Première M1a makes a surprisingly persuasive case for it.

With a compact 38mm case, a Swiss automatic GMT movement, a sapphire crystal, an enamel dial, and some seriously handsome gold detailing, it has the specs and finish of a watch with a considerably more intimidating price tag.

The brand has paired a glossy black dial with a green-and-black 24-hour GMT scale, gilt hands and indices, while gold accents appear through the unusual skeletonised stainless-steel case and around the crown.

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(Image credit: Timex)

The Première M1a has a smaller, 38mm case, making it noticeably more compact than the existing 40mm GMT24 M1a and putting it right in the sweet spot for anyone who finds modern GMT watches a little too bulky.

Swiss power underneath

Inside is the Swiss-made Landeron 24 GMT automatic movement, with 28 jewels, a 28,800vph frequency and around 40 hours of power reserve.

Timex quotes accuracy of between +10 and -15 seconds per day, while a sapphire exhibition caseback gives you a clear view of the movement and its customised Timex Atelier rotor.

It is an office-style GMT, meaning the additional 24-hour hand is independently adjustable.

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It may not appeal to frequent flyers, but it still lets you keep tabs on a second time zone and feels entirely appropriate for a watch at this end of Timex's range.

(Image credit: Timex)

The dial sits beneath a double-curved sapphire crystal, Swiss LumiNova fills the hands and applied hour markers, and a discreet date window sits at three o'clock.

The glossy enamel dial is particularly effective here, giving the black surface far more depth than a standard painted finish.

Timex has also fitted a stainless-steel bracelet with removable links and a butterfly deployant clasp, helping keep the transition between case and bracelet looking suitably clean.

Water resistance is rated at 50 metres, which is enough for everyday wear and light swimming, though it makes this more of a refined travel watch than something built for serious water-based adventures.

The Atelier GMT Première M1a TW6A07200 is available now for £1,300 / $1,450 / €1,250 at Timex UK, Timex US and Timex EU on a stainless-steel bracelet.