Bulova just revived its legendary WWII field watch and added a double-domed sapphire crystal and better automatic movement

The watch that helped establish the blueprint for the modern field watch is getting another outing, and Bulova has resisted the temptation to make it unnecessarily enormous.

The new Bulova A-11 Jimmy takes inspiration from the Type A-11 watches produced for US military personnel during World War II.

It combines suitably restrained 37mm dimensions with a modern automatic movement, sapphire crystal and some particularly nice historical detailing.

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(Image credit: Bulova)

The company already sells a handsome blue-dial A-11 Hack Watch, but this latest version comes much closer to the utilitarian look of the military originals.

The stainless-steel case measures 37mm across with an 18mm lug width, while a coin-edge bezel surrounds an anti-reflective, double-domed sapphire crystal.

The combination gives it a suitably vintage profile without the fragility of an actual vintage watch.

Underneath is a matte black dial with white Arabic numerals and a high-contrast minute track, while the hands and markers receive BGW9 Super-LumiNova for visibility in low light.

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There’s no date window or other clutter, either, keeping the whole thing wonderfully straightforward.

Stamped for service

Bulova has decorated the caseback with acid-etched specification, serial and part-number-style markings inspired by those found on military-issued watches.

The "Jimmy" name refers to actor and decorated WWII pilot Jimmy Stewart.

Bulova says an original A-11 “Hack Watch” appears in the motion picture JIMMY, with the new model intended to celebrate Stewart as well as the brand’s own wartime history.

(Image credit: Bulova)

Inside is a Miyota 9039 automatic calibre with hand winding, hacking seconds and a 42-hour power reserve.

The ability to stop the seconds hand is especially appropriate here, since it allowed personnel wearing the original watches to synchronise them precisely.

A beige nylon strap with a three-piece wire-style buckle completes the look, and it's rated to 50 metres of water resistance.

(Image credit: Bulova)

Interestingly, Bulova’s earlier 96A282 A-11 Hack Watch remains available with its blue dial, brown nylon strap and similarly compact 37mm case.

It uses an older automatic movement and mineral, not sapphire, crystal, but follows much the same basic formula.

The A-11 Jimmy 96A354 is available now at Bulova US for $795.

The older blue 96A282 is currently reduced to $420, making it a substantially cheaper alternative if you prefer the colour and don’t mind giving up the new model’s upgraded crystal and movement.