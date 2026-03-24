Philips just launched a 7-in-1 beauty kit designed for full skincare and hair removal

QUICK SUMMARY Philips has launched the Beauty Set 9900, a new 7-in-1 beauty device that combines multiple skincare and hair removal tools into one cordless system. Offering up to 60 minutes of runtime, the Beauty Set 9900 is priced at £249.99 and is available from Philips, Argos and Currys.

Philips has launched its new Beauty Set 9900, giving users a full range of skincare and hair removal tools in one device. It comes with seven attachments in total, making it one of the most versatile options we’ve seen in this category so far.

The Philips Beauty Set 9900 includes an LED facial device, an epilator, a facial cleanser, a body exfoliator, a facial hair remover, and a ProGuide attachment for the epilator. The facial hair remover also features a built-in mirror, which makes it much easier to see what you’re doing whilst using it.

It has an RRP of £249.99 and is available to buy from Philips’ online store, as well as Argos and Currys.

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(Image credit: Philips)

Alongside the wide range of attachments, the device itself is cordless and offers up to 60 minutes of runtime, giving you plenty of time to work through each step without needing to recharge. It also comes in a stylish storage case, with different sections for each attachment.

It follows the Beauty Set Series 9000, which is now out of stock, but this new version adds the LED skincare tool. Using a 940nm wavelength LED light designed to promote a healthy-looking glow, it also features a smart temperature sensor and a perfectly timed five-minute routine.

I’m currently reviewing the Beauty Set Series 9900, so keep an eye out for my full thoughts on that coming soon.