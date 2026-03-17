Gillette just launched its latest body grooming range – and it includes four new shavers

QUICK SUMMARY Gillette has launched its new Body + Intimate range, a dedicated body grooming lineup designed to make shaving below the neck easier and more comfortable. The range includes three body trimmers, a specialised razor and a soothing shaving cream, and is available now exclusively at Boots, both in-store and online.

Gillette has announced the launch of its new GilletteLabs Body + Intimate range, designed specifically for shaving and trimming below the neck, including more sensitive and intimate areas.

The new lineup includes four main grooming tools, including three body trimmers and a dedicated body razor. There’s also a 2-in-1 shaving cream, formulated with menthol and aloe to help soothe and hydrate the skin during shaving.

The GilletteLabs Body + Intimate range is available now exclusively at Bootsand the Gillette website. Prices start at £59.99 for the entry-level body trimmer, whilst the body razor costs £23.99. A wider national rollout is expected in July 2026.

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(Image credit: GilletteLabs)

Ahead of the launch, Gillette carried out its own research and found that many men still use the best body groomers for both their face and body, which can often lead to irritation or minor injuries. The new range is designed to tackle that problem by offering tools built specifically for body grooming, helping men achieve a more comfortable and controlled shave.

At the top of the lineup is the i7 Body Trimmer, which features a built-in LED light to improve visibility in harder-to-see areas. All the trimmers also come with ergonomic handles designed to provide better grip and control in the shower. Meanwhile, the body razor uses a Triple Defense System to help reduce irritation and minimise ingrown hairs.