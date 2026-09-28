Samsung's next fitness wearable could be something quite different – and turn you superhuman

Quick Summary A patent for an AI-assisted exoskeleton has been filed by Samsung. It appears that the AI is designed to adapt the force that the exoskeleton exerts to help the wearer achieve exercise goals.

A patent for a Samsung exoskeleton system has surfaced that appears to use AI to control the force applied through the device.

This patent was filed in May 2026 but didn't get published until September and outlines an adaptive system that uses AI to adjust the force the exoskeleton exerts to help the wearer reach their exercise goal.

The exoskeleton looks like existing solutions, but it seems that the idea is to coordinate this with a worn fitness device (like a Galaxy Watch) to monitor the wearer's condition and adjust the resistance or support in line with their workout plan.

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Current systems, such as the Hypershell X, offer variable force levels, either supporting the motion or resisting it. But once that level is set, it stays there unless manually adjusted.

Samsung's approach, it seems, would enable you to start a workout with no assistance and have some kick in as your performance suffered, to help you complete that set.

(Image credit: Patentlyse)

That's one take on how an adaptive AI system could support you, but it could also be to make it dynamic, reacting to the changing demands in real time. Discovered by Patentlyze, it sounds like this is focused on consumer exercise, but equally could be beneficial for those in physically demanding work.

The focus appears to be on the AI (or neural network) solution rather than the physical hardware itself, so presumably this AI system could be used across different types of exoskeletons.

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The evolution of exoskeleton devices has happened fairly rapidly, moving from science fiction to reality. While they remain costly and their function is somewhat debatable in the consumer exercise space, it's definitely an area where we are going to see development in the coming years.

While there appear to be benefits for rehabilitation, the pitch towards the fitness segment for many people makes no sense at present, because part of the aim of fitness training is loading your body so it adapts. If the exoskeleton is doing it for you, you might not see the same benefits.

Conversely, if you struggle to perform particular physical tasks, then an exoskeleton could provide the freedom you thought you'd lost.

In the case of this Samsung device, it's worth remembering that sometimes there can be quite a lot of time between a patent getting filed and a product being launched.